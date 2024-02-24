BANGKOK BY THE ‘COURTYARD’ | Why visitors keep coming back to the Thai capital

There are some places in the world we visit once and that’s enough. That doesn’t apply to Bangkok. It was among the top destinations when borders re-opened post-pandemic and revenge travel went into higher gear.

During the pandemic, I was forced to stay in Bangkok before being allowed to return to Hong Kong—where I used to be based. I even wrote about my experience wandering Bangkok during the pandemic.

You’d think that after this, I’d shy away from Bangkok for a while, but no—I visited thrice more after that extended stay. And I’m not the only Filipino, or Asian, or foreigner for that matter who frequents Thailand’s capital. In fact, during the recent Lunar New Year holiday—a peak travel period for many Asians, booking data from digital platform Agoda showed that Bangkok was among the top destinations of Filipinos as well as other outbound Asian markets.

In my most recent trip to Bangkok, I was stoked to meet Josh Lee, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok. An expat posted in Thailand for several years, he’s managed (and shepherded) the hotel to cater to a diverse profile of guests across nationalities, cultures and demographics.

The poolside at the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok

“Thailand’s universal allure stems from a blend of cultural richness and a diverse range of activities – in addition to its renowned cuisine, warm hospitality, and affordability appeal to a broad demographic of travelers,” he explained, “Simply…Thailand has something for everyone.”

Bangkok is mostly walkable—with aggressive efforts to make the city more pedestrian-friendly. An elevated walkway above the busy Sukhumvit Road connects most of Bangkok’s key shopping centers and the BTS (that’s the Bangkok Skytrain). Getting around Bangkok on your own is easy.

Erawan Shrine is one of the most famous nearby attractions in close proximity to Courtyard by Marriott

Centrally located in the heart of the city’s business and shopping hubs, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok is a healthy walk to the Erawan Shrine, Big C, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, and shopping havens Platinum Mall and Pratu Nam. The hotel has just undergone extensive renovation across all 316 rooms and suites and public areas—all while continuing to serve guests.

“Beyond the great location, we are committed to delivering high-quality friendly and helpful guest service—a hotel where staff are friendly and helpful, prioritize prompt service, and personalize the guest experience. It is also crucial to deliver a high-quality hotel product with our newly refurbished rooms, lobby and meeting spaces,” Josh added.

The newly-renovated rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok exude a touch of nature which aim make guests feel more relaxed.

As one of the very few Asian nations that has never been colonized by any Western power, Thailand—once called the Kingdom of Siam, has kept much of its cultural heritage intact. Beyond the quick pics at temples and other attractions, it’s such an immersive and educational experience to wander Bangkok’s streets to take in the sights and sounds, savor local delicacies, or marvel at the intricate, hand-made tilework and murals.

One of the newer places to explore in Bangkok is Nai Lert Park, a sprawling development in the Ploenchit area. Visit the Nai Lert Park Heritage Home and stroll across its lush gardens, or have a quiche and coffee at the École Ducasse Café—founded by culinary legend Alain Ducasse.

The lush gardens inside the Nai Lert Park Heritage House

In the opposite direction from Nai Lert Park, Siam Square is a lovely and lively mix of shopping and entertainment. The main road is purely for pedestrians so you can stroll to your heart’s content.

But my favorite thing to do in Bangkok is hands-down, cruising up and down the Chao Phraya River via a traditional longboat to get from one place to another. It’s dirt-cheap and lots of fun to do. If you time it right, you can capture vivid colors of the stupas under a blazing afternoon sun at Wat Pho temple, then watch the sunset from behind the Wat Arun Temple—these are sights that never get old.

Boats plying the Chao Phraya River

After a whole day out and about Bangkok, the room at the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok was a tranquil respite with its calm, earthy tones and natural design elements. It raised the bar for comfort and connectivity with high-speed WiFi, international power outlets and several USB ports.

Josh noted that Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok is popular with both business and leisure travelers with demand driven by guests who seek an inviting and friendly experience in a peaceful yet convenient city location.

“Our location also makes great sense to the Filipino traveler as shopping and entertainment is on top of many priority lists,” he noted.

After that much-needed rest and recharge, dinner was a cozy, almost-homey meal at the hotel’s signature restaurant, MoMo Café. Then it was time to head out again.

Nightlife in Bangkok also has something for anyone and everyone—from posh bars to the less-wholesome and naughty haunts. Some of the best bars in Asia can be found in Bangkok. The iconic Bamboo Bar, for one, Bangkok’s first jazz venue, retains its 1950s vibe, while serving up masterfully crafted cocktails and soulful live music. Rabbit Hole, located in Sukhumvit 55, is hard to find, but worth the search. Another hard-to-find watering hole is J. Boroski, owned by famous mixologist Joseph Boroski, where you need to describe the drink you want to the bartenders who will then make a one-of-a-kind cocktail.

After a night-out on the town, recovery time is a must. Thankfully, the therapists at the hotel’s Tarnvana Spa know how to knead and press to restore and revitalize.

There is much more to Thailand than just Bangkok—and one day, I will explore more of this amazing country. But this city will always be a go-to destination for me. It’s an easy, four-hour flight—perfect for a weekend trip and no matter how many times I keep going back, there’s a certain allure and energy that awakes the spirit in Bangkok.