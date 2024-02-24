AnyWay, La Salle join forces for transpo sector’s climate-resilience

GLOBAL expert in providing climate-resilient solutions in the transport infrastructure industry AnyWay Solutions and De La Salle University (DLSU)–Gokongwei College of Engineering have partnered to exchange knowledge and collaborate on climate-adaptive transportation infrastructure over the next five years.

In a memorandum of Understanding, AnyWay and DLSU produced a framework for the two parties to understand, collaborate, and discuss specific programs identifying opportunities for the exchange of faculty and research staff, seeking other areas of research interest and collaboration, as well as making faculty and students aware of the educational resources of both parties.

“As we look to the future of our industry work force, programs like the ones we are embarking on with DLSU will prepare the next generation of engineers for the challenges ahead of them, specifically to benefit the Philippines and build local capacity,” AnyWay CEO Zeevik Halber said.

AnyWay and the university will enable joint teaching avenues for students on various aspects of climate resiliency for transport infrastructure, including pavement design, pavement rehabilitation, low-volume road engineering and rehabilitation, as well as upgrading of road pavement structures through implementing techniques and technologies of soil stabilization to develop graduate research projects. A mentorship program will also be established to continue research into these topics.

AnyWay is a global expert in providing climate-resilient solutions to the global transport infrastructure industry. They are a member of the Canadian Metrontario Group of Companies, with over 75 years of business experience.

At the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties or COP28, the Philippines was highlighted as one of the nations which are most susceptible to the impacts of climate change.

Recognizing the urgency to boost the country’s infrastructure against these effects, DLSU sought a partnership with AnyWay Solutions, a firm with a 20-year record of accomplishment of delivering climate-resilient transportation solutions to developing countries.

This collaboration will leverage AnyWay’s expertise to engage with the academe and global experts in fortifying the nation’s climate resilience.

By building local capabilities and introducing innovative technologies to the next wave of engineers, the partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in crafting a sustainable transportation network for the Philippines that will serve future generations well, according to a statement from AnyWay.

Such partnerships will be instrumental in transferring knowledge and expertise to those who will continue to develop and maintain the nation’s transportation infrastructure, while also fostering research and the adoption of innovative technologies to climate resilience, said AnyWay. For more details, send an email to info@anywaysolutions.com.