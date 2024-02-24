AirAsia MOVE teams up with Coras to launch MOVETIX

ELEVATING travel experience like never before, AirAsia MOVE (formerly AirAsia Superapp) is introducing MOVETIX, a brand-new and innovative ticketing platform offering more than 10,000 international events and activities complemented by flights, hotels and rides in the comfort of one app.

This is made possible with its partnership with global ticket distribution channel Coras, which powers the platform via its network of partners that include Ryanair, Pegasus, Frontier and more.

Kicking off the launch, StarHub and World Football Legends announced the tapping of MOVETIX as the official ticketing partner of the upcoming StarHub Football Festival on April 20 and 21, 2024 in Our Tampines Hub, Singapore. It will feature a match with English Premier League legends and Singapore legends, such as David James, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, etc.

Ticket prices range at SGD60 each for adult, and SGD30 for senior citizens (above the age of 60) and children (below the age of 12). Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Dyslexic Association and HCA Hospice Care.

For ticket booking, open the airasia Superapp, click on the “MOVETIX” icon, and select the event and key in the required details.

According to AirAsia MOVE chief executive officer Nadia Omer, entertainment is pivotal in travel, and the role of Hassan Choudhury as CEO of RedRecords, a joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music, is in synch with their “commitment to deliver the best value in travel and to develop talents in Asean.”

“Teaming up with the best of entertainment with Coras on our AirAsia MOVE platform will elevate the experience of our customers, while staying true to our brand proposition. With MOVETIX, our app users can now book their entire trip seamlessly including flights, hotels and land transport through airasia ride, meals via the Dine-in option, all within one single cohesive ecosystem,” she said.

“We’re excited to partner with AirAsia MOVE so that their customer base of over 15 million monthly active users can now buy tickets for the best theater, sports, live music and attractions across 67 cities and 20 countries. Southeast Asia is the next big growth market for live entertainment and we’re delighted to play a part in this development,” noted Coras CEO Mark McLaughlin.

Stay updated on the airasia Superapp by following @airasiasuperapp.ph on Instagram, Threads and TikTok. The airasia app is available for download at the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.