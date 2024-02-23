Threatening the environmental gains of Boracay

Stella Arnaldo

SUSTAINABILITY is the buzzword of today’s post-modern world, as governments and companies try to adopt measures to push development without sacrificing natural resources which will still be used by generations to come. In fact, it was “sustainability” that supposedly guided the Philippine government in deciding to close Boracay Island for six months in 2018, albeit implemented haphazardly, and thus depriving residents, businesses and small entrepreneurs their livelihoods, leading to widespread poverty and even suicides.

With the Duterte administration supposedly saving Boracay from the locals, and allegedly completing its rehabilitation, the island reopened with much praise from local and international media. The island’s supposed rehabilitation was heralded as a model of sustainability from which other tourism destinations on the brink of environment collapse can learn.

(In actuality, the rehabilitation was never completed before the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force turned over the island’s management back to the locals. To this day, the Department of Public Works and Highways has yet to complete a portion of Boracay’s drainage system turned over to them by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. Also, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which had sought to reclaim and preserve the island’s wetlands, has never said where they relocated the alleged illegal settlers in those areas, and if they even compensated residents and businesses who were allowed by the local government in the first place to build on those wetlands.)

Fortunately, since the easing of the Covid travel restrictions, Boracay has bounced back with its tourist arrivals exceeding its 2019 pre-pandemic levels, although many resorts are suppposedly still not as profitable as before owing to the slow arrival of foreign tourists.

Stakeholders on the island, however, point out another challenge to Boracay’s sustainability and the viability of the municipality of Malay to which it belongs. A resolution adopted by the Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI), a copy of which was posted on the group’s Facebook page, points to the impact on the island’s primary water resource by the construction of the 14-megawatt Nabas-2 Expansion Project of PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI). PetroWind, a unit of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, will be establishing additional wind turbines in “close proximity” to Nabaoy River, as per BFI Resolution 001 dated January 13, 2024.

“Nabaoy River stands as the vital lifeblood, serving as the primary water source for Boracay and the entire Municipality of Malay, playing a vital role in sustaining the local ecosystem and meeting the water needs of our community,” the resolution added.

Through said resolution, BFI “formally requests PetroWind Corp. to consider the cessation of constructing the proposed turbines…(so as) not to jeopardize Nabaoy River and its ecosystem.”

Dindo Salazar, chairman of BFI, tells us the group is “not against any development [per se], as long as it does not affect the enviroment and our water source.” But he adds that Boracay itself doesn’t benefit from the wind farm perched on the hills of Nabas and Malay overlooking the island. “We still get our power from Akelco [Aklan Electric Cooperative]. PetroWind sells their harvested power to the national grid,” he points out. In turn, the electricity is supplied back to other parts Aklan.

First phase of the Nabas Wind project was launched June 2015, generating 36 Mw of power. Phase 2 of the project started in March 2023 and satellite maps shared by Nabaoy Enviromental Defenders showed that by July 30, 2023, siltation had already occurred at Daeamoan River. “When it rained hard on August 3, 2023 and August 28, 2023, the shoreline of several barangays in Malay especially Argao turned muddy,” said the group in Filipino in their Facebook post on February 3.

Separately, Nenette Aguirre-Graf, a longtime environmentalist in Boracay, adds in a mix of Filipino and English, “They already destroyed Napaan River. They haven’t even repaired the damage there, which reached the beach and sea grass in Argao at the mouth of the river.” A former councilor of Malay, Graf points out PetroWind was asked to “allocate P5 million a year to rehabilitate Napaan River, but they have not done anything.” Giant freshwater prawn, or “ulang,” used to thrive in Napaan River, she says. “They no longer do because they cannot live in dirty water.”

She warns the same thing may happen to Nabaoy, a rich resource for marine life and a source of livelihood for the residents in the area. She explained that earth-moving activities to build the new turbines will result in mud flows to the river. “Even if they implement protective measures, there is no guarantee that the river won’t be affected in the future. There are residents there, and you know the people, when they don’t have anything to eat, just go to that river with a net to catch ulang and other sea life for food,” Graf asserts.

There have been several public hearings hosted by the LGU to thresh out the issues between the stakeholders, including residents of Nabaoy, and PetroWind—to no avail. And our sources believe the LGU is now leaning toward endorsing the wind farm project, despite not having fufilled the social acceptability requirement for an investment project. “The barangay itself is opposed to the project, and yet the LGU wants to endorse it,” asks another stakeholder, incredulous. Mayor Frolibar Bautista has failed to respond to our messages requesting for comment.

Of course, everyone understands the need for progress and development, especially when it comes to responding to widespread demand not just for power, but cheap electricity for all. We also note that the wind farm itself has been heralded as a model for renewable energy, which many environmentalists believe is a way for us to ease our dependence on fossil fuels.

But if this PetroWind RE project threatens the water supply of the country’s key tourism destination and receipts earner and, therefore, the island and Malay’s own sustainability, then what a waste for government to have even closed and rehabilitated Boracay. How much more should Malay and Boracay’s residents and businesses sacrifice when their very existence is threatened by this supposed environmentally safe energy project?

