The terror named loneliness in ‘All of Us Strangers’

Loneliness has never been this magical in this story of Adam. To keep us sane, let us describe him first: a writer for films and TV, he lives alone in this tall building apparently barely occupied. One day, outside Adam looks up and sees a person gazing down at him. They soon meet at the elevator. The other guy’s name is Harry, who offers to have a drink with Adam and do whatever he wants to do that night. Adam declines.

The next scene has Adam on a train. He is on his way to his parents’ home. Both died in a car accident when he was 12 years of age. As the cinematic signposts are telling us, Adam sees first a man across a wooded area making a sign to follow him. Closer to each other, they talk. He is Adam’s father and he brings Adam to their home. There, Adam meets his mother who recognizes him.

When this encounter takes place, rationality is never put into question. Nor logic.

Nothing is belabored. What we have in front of us is the most impossible of wishes coming true—that of seeing our loved ones already gone but now standing warm and alive with us. They are not phantasms and they are not fantasies; they are the gifts of of sadness pushing a man like Adam to see beyond life, to touch past death or anything that resembles vanishing.

Who would not want this pure happiness? Not Adam (certainly not us who also have experiences losing our loved ones), not this man who is alone and seeks no companion. Earlier, he was looking at old photos because, as we would find out later, he wants to write about his father and mother. Or, at most, remember them. That wishful thinking, that wistfulness is now rendered truthful. There is no time to doubt. There is time to catch up.

Perhaps, we could imagine and ponder on this: If the parents of Adam passed on when he was a little boy, would they recognize him at present when they are almost of the same age?

Look at the eyes, which parent said this? We always recognize each other through our eyes. Not the years gone by will ever erase those points of recognition. That night, there was nothing else to do but ask questions. And assure each other. And we can only envy Adam because now he can tell them he is fine, and they can rest forever (oh no, not yet) with the thought that their son did well after all.

But Adam has to leave, but with the promise to come back.

At the block tower, which he calls home, Adam sees Harry again. There is a bit of hesitation, timidity at first. It seems the words of encouragement from Adam (“I also love whisky”) come too late. But destiny is bound to put them together. Harry soon joins Adam. They naturally have a night of sex. It looks like these two lonely souls are in love. This time, we, as in Adam coming home, are personally happy about how time and space have been good to them.

More visits to the parents happen: Adam with his mother and next, Adam with his father. With the first, Adam comes out. To the persistent question of his mom about girlfriends, Adam tells her he is not into girls, not into women. The mother is distraught. But the mores have shifted, Adam assures her. The visit with the father recalls a more brutal childhood, with bullying and crying alone in the room in the dark. But, hey, who gets a second chance with one’s father? And yet we cannot avoid the devastation, when the father asks if he could give Adam a hug.

What is next in this existential dance till the end of love? Maybe Harry could meet Adam’s parents? Till when is this gift of the universe happening? Who has the right to alter the law of death so as to allow life to rule once more? What about life with Harry? Who is he in this parable of sorrow and existence?

Where happiness is the prime factor in love, here is a film where loneliness (also isolation) becomes the path not to separation but a reunion of beings. It is as if the heart has been badly broken, there is no other remedy but for the lifeforce to put it together again, weave a tale of endless redemption, and summon the wellspring of happily-ever-after narratives.

I can go on with my ruminations about love, life, how gay or straight or whatever men cope with being alone, and of how society invents alienation as a mechanism, but this is not what this cinema of sweet angst called All of Us Strangers is all about.

All of Us Strangers is about characters and the actors who fleshed them out. Claire Foy, distinctly lovely, is the mother to whom a scared boy could run to for comfort. In bed, as she faces Adam, an intimacy greater than all the cruelties in the world, reaches out to the boy/man and we are all blessed for this. As the father, Jamie Bell gives Adam, his son, the belated hug, making up for all the I-love-yous fathers in this world are always at pains to express. These two actors—Foy and Bell—have distilled their performances to a level of warmth, compassion and excellence. They make the unreal beyond reproach.

As the other human, Paul Mescal’s Harry offers Adam a ghost of a chance, proof of a role that requires sincerity and pain, no more and no less. That the most intense and truthful of kinship awaits all of us when we open doors and not see the shuttered windows. (Are the owners of this building scared that we would jump out and scare the prospective buyers, Harry once asked.)

But when all the passions—unrequited and unbridled—are consumed in this world, there is Andrew Scott as Adam, his grief bottled all throughout (his weeping is unshared, the face covered by his hands the way small boys cry, and his scream is distorted), teaching us the lessons about recriminations—they are never about the past but more about the future that requires all things (joy, apathy, bleakness) being kept in equilibrium. Not, for heaven’s sake, closure but keen understanding; not even regrets but simple embraces. Scott is us, broken but brave, a traveler in eternity where the deus ex machina is not in the form of human contraptions but disguised as an ethereal, epic journey where one of us and another can cease to be a stranger, at least for a moment in some kind of a forever.

Andrew Haigh, who wrote the film based on the novel Strangers by Yamada Taichi, is the navigator of this tale that opted to be spaced out, who dared to render the gothic in glorious terms, if only to plumb the depth of the human condition, where time is a tyrant who can gift you with tenderness or with tricks.

All of Us Strangers was named one of the top 10 independent films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and has been given six BAFTA Award nominations. The film also won the top honors for Andrew Scott and Andrew Haigh at the London Critics’ Circle Awards.

All of Us Strangers is produced by Film4, TSG Entertainment, and Blueprint Pictures. It is distributed by Searchlight Pictures.