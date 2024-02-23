Taiwanese no easy pickings –Coach Tim

IF Hong Kong was there for the easy pickings, Chinese-Taipei won’t be the same apple that Gilas Pilipinas is tackling at home on Sunday, according to national team head coach Tim Cone.

“I watched Taiwan in the Jones Cup against Rain or Shine, and last Asian Games and wow, this team is strong,” said Cone Friday, a day after Gilas massacred Hong Kong, 94-64, in its home turf in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.

“They have good size and they shoot the ball extremely well,” Cone said. “They are the team to reckon with and we need little support that we can get.”

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee had 16 points, seven rebounds and as many assists against Hong Kong, a performance he’s expected to reprise against Chinese-Taipei in their 8:30 p.m. game at the PhilSports Arena.

Kevin Quiambao had 15 points also in that game to continue emphasizing his consistent firepower.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou where Cone coached Gilas to the gold medal last October, the Taiwanese missed the bronze medal after losing to the host Chinese, 101-73.

Kai Sotto had 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks and Jamie Malonzo had 11 points against Hong Kong, which jumped the gun on the Philippines only to lose steam.

“They shocked us,” said Cone, who hopes a big crowd turns out at the PhilSports Arena.

“It will be awesome if we can sell it out,” he said.

Chinese-Taipei is coming off a 69-89 beating at the hands of New Zealand at home also on Thursday.

Liu Cheng is expected to step up against the Filipinos after leading his team with 20 points against the New Zealand.