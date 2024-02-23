Stay in the middle?

Before, we referred to the term “social class” as a person’s position in society that could potentially impact his future. However, such social segregation was overturned after the Spanish-American war. Hence, the term is now used to determine a family’s income bracket instead of their bloodline.

Normally, we hear Filipinos label themselves as either rich or poor, and others labeling themselves as somewhere in between. According to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), there are three middle-income groups in the Philippines: 1) the lower middle income, with a monthly family income ranging between P24,060 and P48,120; 2) the middle class, with a monthly family income ranging between P48,120 and P84,210; and 3) the upper middle income, with a monthly family income ranging between P84,210 and P144,360. Ideally, individuals under these groups have the ability to choose their lifestyle, as they have stable incomes and are engaged in a wide range of occupations (e.g., professionals, entrepreneurs, skilled workers). Also, individuals in the middle-income groups aspire upward mobility, so they constantly find ways to provide better opportunities for their families and improve their socioeconomic status.

As middle-class Filipinos are mostly working class, their salaries serve as their main source of income. Hence, economic instability can be a threat, as they are first in line to experience the tension from the economy’s rise and fall. This means that they have to adjust the way they spend their income, depending on how cheap or expensive things will become.

Furthermore, middle-income earners feel the burden when the cost of living or taxes increase. As estimated by Ateneo economist Ser Percival Peña-Reyes, prior to TRAIN, the middle classes contributed 53.16 percent of personal income tax collections. With TRAIN, the share of the middle classes went up to 63.62 percent. Although TRAIN was able to decrease the absolute amount of personal income taxes collected, more revenues were raised from consumption taxes and other sources. Who among the income classes are likely to do more consumption spending?

Also, realistically speaking, is P24,000 enough for a household to spend on both their wants and needs? Perhaps, the struggle of making ends meet remains, as the wealth gap in the country is worse than we think. Let us imagine a typical household where husband and wife each earn P24,000 and have two kids. With a combined monthly income of P48,000, we assume that 70 percent of their income is spent on housing, utilities, food, and transportation. With this, they are left with P14,400 to spend on whatever type of lifestyle they desire.

How about their children’s education? Middle-class families often go for private schools that offer high-quality education, if their children are not lucky enough to get into a high-profile, state-funded institution. Of course, private schools cost money. So, the remaining P14,400 would most likely be spent on the education of their children. If this is not enough, they either go into debt or compromise the quality of education by sending their children to public schools. Ultimately, there is a lack of flexibility when it comes to expenses, and being able to afford luxuries often means a never-ending cycle of incurring debts.

Note that the government has vowed to make the Philippines an upper middle-income country by 2025. According to the National Economic and Development Authority, we are on track to achieve this if the full-year GDP growth rate of 6.5 to 7.5 percent is achieved this year. However, will it really be possible for them to make the middle-class richer and bring the rest of the lower-class households to the upper middle-income status?

Apart from the task of keeping inflation low and stable, the government should find ways for us to keep up with our Asean counterparts in terms of attracting foreign direct investments that can create more and better jobs. This is important because the salaries of middle-income earners in the Philippines are generally lower than the rest of the world.

Government agencies such as PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and SSS should also be improved, as the benefits that these agencies provide offer relief to the middle class, especially since it is the group that is actively funding their programs. By offering improved services, the spending capabilities of the middle class may be improved.

Having a strong middle class is what will allow our economy to flourish. Domestic consumption, after all, is fueled by the amount that middle-income earners are spending. The middle class should represent what it means to be a regular citizen of a country. Frankly speaking, if you are in the Philippines, being in the middle class right now means that you can easily get pushed below the poverty line.

Ms. Allysa Kim B. Eugenio is a graduate student at the Department of Economics of Ateneo de Manila University.