Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee(IOC).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October.

The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC’s suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

The governing body for the Winter Olympic sport of biathlon, meanwhile, has confirmed its president OlleDahlin is under investigation by Austrian authorities.

At the same time, its former president Anders Besseberg is awaiting a verdict in an alleged corruption trial in Norway.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said in an e-mailed statement that it “is aware of the Austrian authorities’ investigation into the IBU President” but would not comment on details.

“I have not received any formal notification of any investigation at this stage, but I am aware of politically motivated speculation and innuendos. I am totally shocked by these allegations which are completely without foundation, and I refute them all in the strongest possible terms. I will not hesitate to take any legal action necessary to uphold my good name and reputation,” Dahlin said in a statement released by the IBU.

“While I deny wrongdoing of any kind, I will ensure my total cooperation and have complete confidence that the investigation will find I have no case to answer.”

Dahlin didn’t comment on the detail of the investigation but defended the IBU’s handling of its marketing arrangements.

“The process for the latest IBU marketing contract was implemented in full compliance with the IBU’s Integrity Code and due diligence was undertaken to ensure that it was appropriate and in accordance with industry norms,” he said.

Dahlin took over as president in 2018 when Bessebergresigned after Austrian police raided the IBU offices amid a multi-nation investigation into allegations of corruption linked to Russian doping cases.

Besseberg has been on trial in his native Norway over alleged bribery and a verdict is expected April 12. The prosecution has asked for a prison term of three years and seven months if he is found guilty.

AP