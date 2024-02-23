PLDT, ABS-CBN scrap SkyCable purchase deal

PLDT Inc. and ABS-CBN Corp. said on Thursday that their multibillion-peso transaction pertaining to the sale of Sky Cable to PLDT will not proceed as planned.

Almost a year after it was announced, the two groups said they have “mutually decided not to proceed with the sale of Sky Cable to PLDT under the Sale and Purchase Agreement signed by and among the parties in March 2023.”

When asked for further information, officials from both parties referred reporters to the disclosures to the stock exchange and the media advisories they sent.

To recall, PLDT attempted to buy SkyCable in 2022 when its subsidiary Cignal Cable Corp. proposed a P2.86-billion investment in the Lopez-led cable TV operator.

In 2023, the Pangilinan-led telco entered into a share and purchase agreement with Sky Vision Corp., ABS-CBN, and Lopez Inc. to acquire their shares in SkyCable for P6.75 billion.

The deals did not push through due to competition issues.

The most recent deal, however, even received the approval of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), but both parties highlighted that the transaction is “still subject to closing conditions.”

It is unclear which closing condition was unmet.

“Following this development, Sky Cable is pleased to announce that its cable TV service will continue, assuring its subscribers that they can maintain their subscriptions. Meanwhile, Sky’s internet broadband service, SKYFiber, remains unaffected,” ABS-CBN said.

Initially, Sky was supposed to fold down its operations following the sale of its business to PLDT.

“We thank all our Sky subscribers for their continued patronage and support. We remain committed to providing the same level of customer experience and service for both our cable and internet services,” ABS-CBN said.

PLDT reported that its core profit in January to September 2023 reached P25.4 billion, up 10 percent from the same period a year ago.

The company’s net income during the period stood at P27.4 billion, up 45 percent. This includes P22.3 billion in pre-tax gains from the towers sale up to the third closing. Core income, excluding the impact of asset sales and Voyager Innovations, grew to P25.4 billion in the same period.

Last month, businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the telco giant will likely set aside a lower capital expenditure for this year.