PHL hog raisers set sights on Guinness world record

HOG farmers are gearing up for the Hog Festival 2024, where they will attempt to secure a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by serving the most extensive variety of pork dishes from March 1 to March 5.

Jayson H. Cainglet, consultant of National Federation of Hog Raisers Inc. (NatFed), said this initiative aims to celebrate the local pork industry’s resilience and promote the consumption of fresh, clean, and safe pork.

He said the festival aims not only to break records but also to highlight the rich and unique culinary tradition of serving pork dishes in the Philippines.

“Why the pork festival and the Guinness attempt? This is a trailblazing initiative of local hog raisers, spearheaded by the National Federation of Hog Raisers Inc.,” he said in a statement.

The world record attempt will serve as a kick-off event of the organization’s five-day Hog Festival in Cubao, Quezon City and Marikina from March 1 to 5.

The first three days of the festival will take place in Novotel Hotel and Gateway Mall both in Araneta City, Cubao while the culminating event with a Backyard Congress will be held in Marikina Convention Center on day five.

Moreover, Cainglet emphasized the significance of this collaborative effort between hog raisers, the hospitality sector, and the tourism industry.

Despite facing challenges such as the African swine fever (ASF), pork smuggling, and increased importation, Cainglet added that the local hog industry remains “dynamic and positive.”

Cainglet also expressed gratitude to the Quezon City government for taking the lead and is hopeful that similar festivals will be replicated across the country.

“We want this replicated all over the country, and we take the Quezon City government for taking the lead. Despite our struggles with the ASF, pork smuggling and unlimited importation, the local hog industry remains vibrant, positive and will continue to produce clean, safe and wholesome food that will cater to our pork loving Filipino consumers,” he said.

For her part, Tetta Tirona, officer-in-charge of the QC Tourism Department said, “We support this initiative of the hog farmers not only because it will transpire in our city, but it is our duty to promote the local hog industry as this will benefit our local farmers.”

“Linking hog producers with institutional markets like restaurants, supermarkets and hotels to lessen their dependence on imported pork will redound to the growth of our local economy as well. Quezon City is likewise a culinary tourism destination, serving delectable and unique local pork dishes,” she added.