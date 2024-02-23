Pagcor’s tax-share to NG to be split

THE House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill (HB) 9874 that aims to address and “rectify” the allocation of proceeds from the franchise tax on gaming operations licensed or operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

The approval of the bill last Wednesday seeks to reshape the fiscal dynamics between the national government and local government units (LGUs) hosting gaming activities licensed by the Pagcor, according to lawmakers who expect HB 9874 to be approved on final reading next week.

The bill aims to determine the share of local government units (LGUs) from the earnings generated by Pagcor-operated and licensed gaming operations within the jurisdiction of the respective LGU.

The bill’s author, Paranaque Rep. Edwin L. Olivarez, said he advanced the bill based on a need for a “fair and equitable” distribution of the franchise tax “to enhance the fiscal autonomy” of the host LGUs.

Specifically, the proposed legislation seeks a different scheme on how to distribute the 5-percent franchise tax remitted by the Pagcor to the national government. Under the new framework, 3 percent will be allocated to the national government while the remaining 2 percent will directly benefit the host city or the LGU hosting Pagcor gaming activities.

Olivarez said this adjustment is expected to “empower local communities and incentivize responsible Pagcor-operated and licensed gaming operations.” The latter includes land-based casinos, online casinos, bingo, electronic games (egames) and electronic bingo (ebingo), according to HB 9874.

The bill proposes that the remittance of the allocated 2-percent share to the LGU be paid directly, streamlining the process and facilitating a more efficient flow of funds to the local level.

The bill seeks to modify the Pagcor Charter (Presidential Decree 1869, as amended by PD 1993).