Neda: Wage hike to reverse economic gains

THOUSANDS of Filipinos could lose their jobs, and the economy could suffer significant losses due to the proposed P100 wage hike, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In an online forum on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the P100 wage hike could render 100,000 to 340,000 Filipinos jobless.

Given this, Balisacan said GDP growth could be reduced by 0.1 percentage points (ppts) to as much as 0.5 ppts, which he considered “significant.”

“Our position at Neda is that it’s not the right time. You see, we are working very hard to sustain the momentum in reducing inflation to the target of 2 percent to 4 percent. And the last thing we want is to reverse those gains that we have achieved over the last several months now,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said the country’s unemployment rate could increase by 0.2 ppts to 0.7 ppts. This could also lead to an increase in inflation by 0.2 ppts to as much as 0.8 ppts.

The extent of the impact will greatly depend on how the wage hike will be implemented. The impact will be less severe if it covers only minimum wage workers.

However, Balisacan said the impact will worsen if wage distortions are addressed.

Earlier, Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would not be able to cope with the increase in wages, especially if it creates wage distortions. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/20/neda-msme-cant-cope-with-p100-wage-hike/).

“We are not saying that we are against any increases in wages. In fact, we would want improvement in wages but we would rather have those wages negotiated at the regional level,” Balisacan said.

The Neda Secretary explained that regions’ economic conditions vary, making it easier to address the nuances of labor markets in various parts of the country, which are better addressed through regional wage boards.

The Regional Tripartite Wage Boards could consider nuances and differences in the labor market and economic conditions in these areas.

Meanwhile, in its Asia Pacific Outlook, Moody’s Analytics said the Philippines GDP may breach 6 percent in two years.

The latest forecast of Moody’s Analytics shows the Philippine economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2024 and 2025 but it will be able to hit 6.3 percent in 2026.

Inflation is expected to average 3.4 percent this year and 3 percent in 2025 and 2026. This is already within the inflation targets of 2 to 4 percent.

In terms of jobs, Moody’s Analytics said the unemployment rate could average 4.8 percent in 2024 and 2025. This will be lower at 4.7 percent in 2026.

For retail sales, the growth is expected to average 5.6 percent in 2024 but is expected to slow to 3.5 percent in 2025 and 2.9 percent in 2026.

Moody’s Analytics said the home price index in the country could average 5.7 percent in 2024 and will slow to 2.6 percent next year. However, this will increase again to 4.4 percent in 2026.