Myanmar goes electric, bans gas-powered autos

MYANMAR has adopted a radical move aimed at encouraging its citizens to go electric in their vehicle choices. We could learn a thing or two from this? Here’s Nikkei’s report:

“BANGKOK/YANGON—The number of electric vehicles in Myanmar has increased more than six-fold in a year as the military regime exempts EVs from tariffs and imposes an import ban against gasoline-powered autos.

“New EV showrooms have sprung up in the economic capital of Yangon. Some sell Chinese brands such as leader BYD, though others are empty except for signs that simply say ‘EV.’

“Ushering in this change is a provision that went into effect on Feb. 1 that added a requirement to have a showroom when importing EVs.

“About 85 companies now hold licenses for EV-related businesses, according to the regime’s steering committee on national EV development. Showrooms without brand names represent operators preparing to enter the EV industry.

“The authority aims to expand the EV market through competition as it seeks to limit costly gasoline imports. The regime banned imports of gas-powered cars in 2022 as part of efforts to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

“Import tariffs for EVs were scrapped in January last year, which is due to continue until this March. More than 2,200 EVs had been registered as of January 31, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“The number of registered EVs jumped 6.5 times from a year earlier. Roughly 1,900 EVs were registered in the year through January alone.

“One man, who works in a town 200 kilometers away from Yangon, drives an EV made by Neta, an affiliate of the Chinese maker Hozon New Energy Automobile.

‘I save on gasoline, and it rides comfortably,’ said the man.

“Gas prices in Myanmar have rocketed to historic highs due to fuel imports and distribution being disrupted by the shortage of foreign currencies. The cost to drive a Neta for 100 kilometers is 80 percent less than the cost to drive a minivan with a 1.5-liter engine over the same distance.

“Local dealer Grand Sirius distributes the Neta. On the low end, the Neta V sells for 77 million kyat [$36,700], while the Neta U Pro is 50 percent more expensive. Roughly 200 Netas from both series have been sold since the brand fully entered the market last year.”

Maybe, our officials should look closely into this as we continue to explore on the world’s seemingly unstoppable thrust on electrified mobility? About time they did.

Iloilo branch

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation recently inaugurated its second dealership in Iloilo City, under the management of Grand Canyon Multi-Holdings, Inc. (GCMHI). It boasts of a prime location in the city’s commercial and industrial hub, offering easy access from the city proper and adjacent towns.

Located at Brgy. Taft North, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, the new Grand Canyon Iloilo is MMPC’s 66th dealership nationwide, which features spacious showroom floor of 2,122 square meters, a total display of 13 Mitsubishi vehicles, 20 service bays and a comfortable customer lounge.

The inauguration was attended by local government officials led by Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, and MMPC President & CEO Takeshi Hara.

Said Hara: “Together, we embark on a journey that goes beyond providing vehicles; it’s about creating experiences, building lasting relationships, and contributing to the progress of the communities we serve.”

Mitsubishi front act Nelda Castro quotes Grand Canyon’s President Jan Andrew Po, thus: “As we navigate through dynamic times in the automotive industry, I am grateful for MMPC’s unwavering support and trust in Grand Canyon Multi Holdings, Inc. Our commitment to providing exceptional service, top-quality vehicles, and innovative solutions remains steadfast. We are dedicated to exceeding your expectations and ensuring your satisfaction at every turn.”

Nelda reports that the dealership is now accepting inquiries at 998-5822-855 (Sales) or 999-2222-111 (Service).

PEE STOP I am glad to learn that last weekend’s Lexus “Valentine TEAvolution” was a super success at Mitsukoshi in BGC Taguig City. The innovative party drew an audience that was delighted to the max. Cheers to Lexus President Raymond T. Rodriguez, General Manager Carlo Ablaza and Vice President Jade S. Mendoza!