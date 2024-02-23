More than just a myth, redux

IT was in early 2020 when the motoring media had its maiden drive experience of the newly-introduced Kia Seltos.

After releasing the refined and redesigned 2024 edition, Kia Philippine hosted an experiential drive event anew four years later. Apart from fresh design elements and the latest technology, perhaps one of the crucial changes is the new powerplant options. The recently concluded drive event coincided with Kia Philippines’ 5th-anniversary celebration of being the country’s official distributor.

Futuristic vibe highlighting the new broad screen combining the instrument panel and infotainment

Refined and redesigned

All the New Seltos needed was sharp-approach enhancements inside and out. Outside the showroom, the more prominent grille emphasizing width and exuding a more muscular appearance with new LED headlamps stood out more. More so, the Star Map signature lighting creates a distinct image. Even the front bumper’s new rigid shapes, vertical-shaped fog lights, and integrated daytime running lights provided the needed sportiness yet cleaner look. The tailgate’s lighting design and backup lamps also complement the enhanced look. Receiving a unique geometric design are the new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside is all about a futuristic vibe highlighting bright screens and clean, geometric shapes. The standard dual panoramic displays are the centerpiece of the futuristic and modern cabin. Available as a segment-first, these dual panoramic screens combine the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch center display (SX variant). That, along with the new gear shifter, center console, and several other enhancements, gave the cabin an all-new look. Other features are auto A/C, wireless charging, mood lamps, and generous cup holders.

The new 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine fitted in the top-spec 1.4T SX AT variant

All-motor fun

First up for the task was the 1.5 EX AT variant motivated with a new 1.5-liter MPI engine generating 113 hp and 144 N-m of torque mated with an Intelligent Variable Transmission. While the power output is considerably lower than the previous version’s bigger 2.0-liter powerplant, the new engine still does the job, albeit tamer and smoother. Thanks to the smaller engine, the apparent reduction in overall weight somehow contributed to the fuel efficiency-inclined vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio. But like any other smaller and naturally-aspirated engine, revising at higher rpm is needed to squeeze more torque.

Standard in the EX-variant is the 4.25-inch inch instrument panel, eight-inch touchscreen audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rear-Camera Display, Driver and Front Passenger Airbags, six audio speakers, and single zone Auto A/C. Moreover, there are Smart Entry + Push Start, Power Fold Side Mirrors, LED headlamps, and DRLs.

Turbocharged rush

On the other hand, the top-spec 1.4T SX AT is an entirely different brute. With a potent 1.4-liter turbocharged engine generating 138 hp and 242 N-m of torque, the swift acceleration was evident and expected. Even better, the new engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Never mind the lower horsepower figure versus the previous 2.0-liter all-motor engine because the new boosted engine’s significantly higher torque is all that is needed for swift speed increments. Step on it, and it will deliver.

Exclusive to the top-tier SX is a suite of advanced driver-assist functions such as Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance, Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA). Other SX-exclusive features are a mood lamp, leather Seats, power driver seats, a 10.25-inch Infotainment touchscreen, front with side airbags, a panoramic sunroof, mobile phone wireless charging, a 10.25-inch TFT LCD Instrument Panel; LED Headlamps, LED Foglamps, and LED DRLs.

Still fun to drive

Meanwhile, driving the New Seltos, whether EX or SX, brought back similar experiences and impressive dynamics from the previous version. The vehicle’s agility, nimbleness, and stable form remain on freeways at high-speed limits. The steering response was never better. Even both types of drivetrains demonstrated seamless cogs. However, it would have been a plus to have a manual mode option to maximize engine RPMs and for engine braking. The SX’s suite of driver assist functions, particularly the LKA, were on top of everything during expressway stretches.

Comfort-wise, the long drive did not pose any problems even for the four adult occupants seated with enough leg rooms. The new seat contours provided enough support and coziness. Also, the cool aircon and crisp audio sound factored into the pleasure of driving and riding.