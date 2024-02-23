Loans boost Metrobank2023 earnings by 28.9%

HIGHER consumer and commercial loans allowed the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) to post record earnings in 2023.

A statement by the country’s third-largest bank in terms of assets said that the lender’s earnings grew 28.9 percent to P42.2 billion in 2023 on the back of asset growth, higher margins and better asset quality. The bank’s net interest income grew by 22.7 percent, fueled by higher loan demand and better net interest margin of 3.9 percent.

“This indicates that we are firmly on track with our long-term growth strategies supported by our highly capable and resilient team of Metrobankers and strong balance sheet,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee was quoted as saying in the statement released last Thursday. “We look forward to further expanding our partnerships with all our stakeholders.”

Data by the lender showed its gross loans rose by 7.6 percent year-on-year, with consumer portfolio increasing by 15.9 percent on strong discretionary spending, outpacing the 5.5 percent rise in commercial loans.

The total deposits grew by 7.3 percent from the previous year to P2.4 trillion with low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) amounting to more than 60 percent or P1.4 trillion.

The bank’s performance in 2023 translated to a return on equity (ROE) of 12.5 percent, faster than the 10.3 percent in 2022.

Total consolidated assets expanded by 9.2 percent to P3.1 trillion in 2023, maintaining its status as the country’s second largest private universal bank.

The bank’s strong profitability and substantial capital base prompted the Board of Directors to approve a total cash dividend of P5 per share for the year. The regular dividend was raised from P1.6 to P3 per share to be paid out on a semi-annual basis at P1.50 per share.

In addition, a special cash dividend of P2 per share was also declared. The first payout of P3.50 will be given to shareholders on record as of March 8, 2024.

Fee income increased by 9 percent to P16.4 billion, largely driven by the expanding consumer business. Trading and forex gains were steady at P4 billion.

Cost to income ratio eased to 52.1 percent from 54.3 percent in 2022. The robust revenue growth offset the 14 percent increase in operating expenses, which was driven by transaction-related taxes, technology costs and higher manpower in line with capacity expansion.

Asset quality continued to improve. Non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio eased to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent in 2022, well below the banking system’s 3.3 percent NPL ratio.

Moreover, the bank’s NPL cover remained substantial at 180.3 percent, reflecting its ability to weather any risks to the loan portfolio.

The bank’s total equity stood at P356.7 billion, while capital ratios remain to be one of the highest in the industry, with capital adequacy ratio at 18.3 percent and Common Equity Tier-1 ratio at 17.4 percent, all well-above the minimum regulatory requirements.