I live in February

“The day and time itself: late afternoon in early February, was there a moment of the year better suited for despair?”—Alice McDermott

IN December last year, a historical film called Gomburza became a sensation in the box-office of the annual year-end film festival. It was not No. 1 but in this country where historical films are not the favored genre, it flashed a bright light of hope.

Are we ready to confront our histories again even if they come in the form of the most popular medium, which is the cinema?

It was on February 9, 1837 that Father Jose Burgos was born in Vigan. It was also in the month of February, the 17th, of the year 1872 that Burgos was executed together with two other priests – Fathers Mariano Gomez and Jacinto Zamora.

The historians have spoken, attributing to the execution of the three Filipino priests the inspiration for another great man, Dr. Jose Rizal.

On that day this year, an organization named The Solidarity for Truth and Justice, working with the urban poor communities, some religious groups and those interested in the histories of our country, walked with a symbolic company of priests. They came from within the walled city, praying as they moved from the Plaza Roma at the Manila Cathedral to the new marker of the Gomburza, which has now been placed in Rizal Park, close to Rizal’s monument.

What were these priests fighting for? They wanted equal representation; they sought a place for the Filipino priest in the church that did not look Filipino. And for that they were executed by means of the garrote, a tool for strangulation the origin of which is attributed to Spain.

During the 152nd commemoration of the martyrdom of the Gomburza, a reenactment albeit crude, was performed at the marker. Witnessing that act, which we could only imagine in texts and historical documents, was devastating.

What was the Spanish church doing at the very moment the necks of these three priests were being broken, the destruction impacting on the spinal column? What were they thinking?

The chains of histories we can conjecture and the notion of causes and effect we can imagine.

If we are to celebrate the milestones in the month of February, what tapestry would we create?

Let the thread of causation begin.

It was in the month of February, the 13th day, 1865, that Miguel Lopez de Legazpi landed in what is now the present-day Samar. Our knowledge about this event has remained basic, but thanks to new historians looking at the archipelago not in terms of center but in manners of relationships, we are becoming well aware of other developments.

In Ian Alfonso’s A History of the Sarangani Islands 1521-1921, under the chapter on “Nascent Philippine Formation via Sarangani,” he writes: “On 2 February 1543, another Spanish expedition under Villalobos reached Mindanao, particularly the ‘beautiful bay’ (“bahia hermosa”) of Baganga (now a town in Davao Oriental).”

What sense does this chain of events bring to our shores? From another white man’s POV, it was on February 10, 1899 that Rudyard Kipling’s poem “The White Man’s Burden: The United States and the Philippine Islands” saw publication in the New York Sun. From an older poem called “Recessional,” the poet altered it to suit a new conquest, the Philippines. It celebrated imperialism.

In February, let us read then the poem of Kipling:

Take up the White Man’s burden, Send forth the best ye breed

Go bind your sons to exile, to serve your captives’ need;

To wait in heavy harness, On fluttered folk and wild –

Your new-caught, sullen peoples, Half-devil and half-child.

Conjure all the editorial cartoons made to honor these lines. Recall our image of being half-devil and being half-child.

Let us jump to the last stanza:

Take up the White Man’s burden, Have done with childish days –

The lightly proffered laurel, the easy, ungrudged praise.

Comes now, to search your manhood, through all the thankless years

Cold, edged with dear-bought wisdom, The judgment of your peers.

It is February, the shortest month of the year. What to do with this brevity? In the halls of Congress, the talk is about the People’s Initiative to change the constitution. By some political machinations and through discourses, facts are being revealed. When we attribute to a person the clamor for change, we see only the critical eye. We do not know anymore who is seeking the shift and who wants to defend the State.

It is February and it was in this month, on the 8th day of 1935 that the Philippine Constitution was adopted. From then, that document was the target of change, revisions and subversions. It has seduced us all and it has been the foundation for many political leaders’ move to lead and bring this nation to a level only they understand.

E-mail: titovaliente@yahoo.com

