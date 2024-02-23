High yields in placements, securities fillip to Dominion Holdings’s income

HIGHER yields in its placements and debt securities allowed Dominion Holdings Inc. (formerly BDO Leasing & Finance Inc.) to quadruple its net income last year.

In a statement on Thursday, Dominion Holdings said its net income grew 300 percent to P277.3 million in 2023 compared to the P69.3 million earnings in 2022.

The data also showed its gross income more than doubled to P343.7 million in 2023. This was 171 percent higher than the P126.8 million in 2022.

“(This is) due to the rebalancing of its investment portfolio towards higher-yielding placements and debt securities,” Dominion Holdings said in a statement.

The data also showed that due to this, the company’s total resources amounted to P6.38 billion. This was predominantly comprised of investment securities. The company also said stockholders’ Equity increased to P6.37 billion in 2023.

Dominion Holdings aims to hold/own real estate properties, securities/shares of stocks, and other assets of other companies, and engage in investment and business activities involving these assets.

As an investment holding company, Dominion Holdings will have more flexibility in pursuing business opportunities to enhance shareholder value for its stockholders.

On July 21, 2022, the company obtained SEC approval dated July 18, 2022, for the change in corporate name of BDO Leasing and Finance Inc. to “Dominion Holdings Inc.”

The shift in primary and secondary purposes from a leasing and financing company to that of a holding company, and the corresponding amendments to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation and By-laws.