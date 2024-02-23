GoTyme Bank warns vs social engineering

SOCIAL engineering has become a potent weapon by cybercriminals through manipulating, influencing or deceiving an individual to take control over the user’s computer system or deceiving him or her to reveal sensitive information by pretending to be a familiar person or service.

Gotyme Bank Corp. Fraud Strategy Head Jason Brasileño told the BusinessMirror that social engineering capitalizes on the behavior of people who are active in online social media platforms such as Facebook.

“Social engineering contests have been carried out on social media, like Facebook marketplace. For example, we know Filipinas could not stand a good bargain,” Brasileno said in a recent interview.

He said he always warns friends to be cautious when buying items online. Those brands have not developed a track record unlike the traditional brands.

Brasileno recalled a friend was enticed by a very attractive deal for a vehicle tire because of the numerous positive comments posted by its so-called “clients.” He said the seller requested his friend to make a downpayment before the merchandise could be delivered.

Unfortunately, Brasileno said the seller did not respond to calls and he is friend lost P10,000.

He said implementing a “zero trust” policy in the Philippines is difficult as Filipinos fail to verify or fact-check the details and the background of product or service.

In relation to cybersecurity, Brasileno said addressing the weakest link referring to the users is a major task of the bank.

“This is not just cybersecurity but also fraud management working together. On the internal side, which is our people, we ensure all our employees are knowledgeable about our [anti-] fraud programs. [These include] addressing their concerns and providing them with information during ‘Town Hall meetings.’”

According to the GoTyme executive, the lender has a quick 30-minute daily update on the current status of the company’s operations as part of the daily update.

“We also inform the employees on the current trends and updates on the company’s action in terms of fraud management,” Brasileno said.

For customers, he said the GoTyme app sends materials on how to avoid becoming victims of fraud. Further, it tackles various topics such as phishing, identity theft and the perils of online selling.

Brasileno said the lender helps users when to identify if an item being sold online is too good to be true and reminds not to share the depositors’ one time password (OTPs).

He also said cybersecurity firms would engage the bank into penetration-testing requirements and the bank itself also adopts vulnerability assessments.