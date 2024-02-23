Globe to cut capex budget, ‘optimize’ network in 2025

Globe Telecom Inc. will significantly reduce its capital expenditures (capex) in 2025, building on the cost-cutting measures it plans to implement in 2024.

Already, Globe has trimmed its capex in 2024 to $1 billion from $1.3 billion in 2023. These cost-cutting measures are expected to continue into 2025, with the company targeting a capex below $1 billion.

The capex for 2024 will be financed through a combination of internally generated cash flows, debt financing, and proceeds from tower sales, expected to conclude in the first half of 2024.

“For 2024, our focus is on optimizing the use of our network to be able to deliver topline growth of low to mid-single digit as well as maintain our EBITDA margin at 50 percent for the year. Supported by the delivery of our 2024 guidance, the objective is for us to return to positive free cash flow by 2025,” Globe CFO Rizza Maniego-Eala said.

The company’s capex-to-revenue ratio has already witnessed a substantial decrease, dropping from 64 percent in 2022 to 44 percent in 2023.

Eala said this demonstrates Globe’s active efforts to maximize network investments and focus on capital efficiency. The cash capex spending in 2024 is projected to account for approximately 30 percent to 35 percent of total gross service revenues for the year, with further reductions anticipated in the subsequent year.

She noted that the “opportunistic investments” made over the past three years, resulted in Globe having an already expanded network.

In 2023, Globe saw its profits dwindling by 29 percent to P24.58 billion from P34.61 billion, due to higher depreciation expenses coupled with non-operating charges that fully offset the three-percent increase in revenues.

Globe’s top line stood at P162.33 billion, a new record high, from P157.98 billion as its mobile and corporate data businesses as well as non-telco services posted “robust growth.”

Of the five business segments, fixed line voice posted a 20-percent decline in revenues and home broadband recorded a seven-percent drop. The three others mobile, corporate data, and non-telco services, grew by 5 percent, 7 percent, and 18 percent, respectively.

Globe’s operating expenses and subsidy grew parallel to its revenues at 3 percent to P80.91 billion from P78.88 billion.

The company said it expects its revenues to continue growing by “low to mid-single digit” this year, almost similar to its performance in 2023.

Ernest Cu, the company’s president, said on Wednesday Globe has a “more positive” outlook for 2024, “as inflation continues to abate.”