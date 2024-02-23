Fund traders see inflation decelerating

FUND traders from Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp. (SLIMTC) see a “stronger” Philippine economy as inflation has decelerated.

According to SLIMTC Chief Investment Officer Ritchie Ryan G. Teo, since inflation has peaked and prices are returning to normal, the Philippine economy is in better shape.

“Last year, markets battled high inflation, and that caused central banks to hike rates by 100 basis points (bps) both from the Fed [US Federal Reserve] and the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas],” Teo said in a news briefing last Thursday. “Fortunately, we saw rates peaked and they’ve been decelerating already so they’ve paused during the last quarter.”

The executive said SLIMTC anticipates a 6-percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) this year as government data revealed GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 hit 5.8 percent.

Our expectation is driven by consumption and potential investment uptick due to rate cuts by monetary authorities, Teo said. He added the expected further cuts will drive inflation to ease, thereby, improve corporate earnings, make valuations more attractive and making the peso stable.

SLIMTC expects inflation to trend lower in 2024 at 3.8 percent as the firm expects the El Niño ending in April, thereby, improving rice harvests. Weak global demand also continues to soften oil prices, according to the SLIMTC.

Based on the latest inflation outlook of the BSP, the baseline forecast for inflation is at 3.6 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025.

Teo’s team also expects the BSP to cut interest rates by the second semester of the year at 100bps. The Fed, meanwhile, is anticipated to first stay pause on rates then by mid-year, according to SLIMTC, which expects three to four rate cuts, a total of 75 bps to 100 bps.

With a positive market outlook, Teo is encouraging both institutional and retail clients to remain in the money market by investing in the local equities market.

“All of the public would take this advantage of this market scenario, of being invested,” Teo said adding SLIMTC expects the Philippine Stock Exchange index to reach 7,200 by the end of the year.

Teo said the market needs to stay above 6,700 to maintain momentum.