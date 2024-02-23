Exec: DigiPlus to join FTSE index

Listed gaming firm DigiPlus Interactive Corp. on Thursday said it secured a position in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) during its latest semi-annual review.

It will be included in the index by mid-March, the company said.

DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said he was “elated” over the company’s inclusion in the FTSE index, saying it as “a testament to our commitment to shareholder value and team dedication, reinforcing our robust business model”.

Tsui said the company’s inclusion in the FTSE index on March 15 is a “landmark achievement” because of the index’s substantial influence among global institutional investors, making it a revered benchmark for investment decisions worldwide.

“We hope that our addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) will not only enhance our visibility but also broaden our investor base,” Tsui said. “This recognition validates our growth trajectory and reinforces investor confidence in our long-term prospects.”

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series is known for its comprehensive coverage of the global equity market, providing investors with valuable insights and benchmarks to assess investment opportunities.

The inclusion of DigiPlus in the Micro Cap segment further underscores the company’s emergence as a key player in the digital technology sector.

DigiPlus has a game called BingoPlus, which transformed traditional Filipino bingo into a government-licensed digital platform. It significantly boosted DigiPlus’s financial performance and created a community hub.

The company was recently recognized as Innovator of the Year-Media & Entertainment at the Asian Management Excellence Awards.

DigiPlus earlier reported a net income of P2.08 billion in January to September 2023, a tenfold increase from the previous year’s P172.36 million.

The launch of innovative game offerings, including the color game, a livestreaming specialty game reminiscent of traditional carnival games, has further solidified the company’s position in the digital entertainment sphere.