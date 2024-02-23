DOF chief pushes passage of 2 bills on capital markets

THE Department of Finance (DOF) is pushing for the passage into law of the Capital Market Efficiency Promotion Bill and the Capital Market Development Bill in its bid to boost the country’s capital market.

“I assure you of our strong commitment to implementing capital market reforms that enhance investor protection, corporate governance, shareholder centrality, and broader investor participation,” Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said in a reception hosted by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Wednesday.

The Capital Market Efficiency Promotion Bill, which seeks to democratize access to capital investments, was approved on second reading by the House of Representatives. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/13/capital-markets-efficiency-bill-sent-to-house-plenary/).

The House bill also proposes a reduction of the current 25-percent dividend tax rate to 10 percent.

The Capital Market Development Bill, meanwhile, seeks to address the stagnation of the current private pension system and in the process, develop a “dynamic and diversified” domestic capital market.

The House Committee on House Ways and Means approved on September 5 the proposal which will reduce the tax on stock transactions from 0.6 percent to 0.1 percent of stock value and expand the definition of shares of stock to include options, derivatives and short-selling. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/05/capital-market-development-bill-to-aid-government-pooled-funds/).

Amending LBP and DBP

The DOF chief is also keen on amending the charters of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) for a possible public listing to broaden the capital market.

Earlier, Recto said the country is “better off with two of them,” and signalled that the supposed merger of the two state-run banks will get low priority.

Despite the two banks’ contribution to the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), Recto said he is confident the banks will meet their capital requirements. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/13/landbank-dbp-will-meet-capital-requirements-recto/).

Other DOF measures

Recto also said the DOF will ensure a “swift and efficient” approval process at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of public listings to further encourage the growth of enterprises.

The DOF is also pushing for the passage of its refined proposal on Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) to yield positive revenue collection and to meet the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) in 2028. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/30/dof-backs-pifita-says-to-help-phl-meet-targets/).

Recto also pushed the PSE to fully digitalize the processes across the board to modernize systems and introduce more innovations to expand market capitalization.

“With the help of the PSE, I look forward to building the Philippine capital market into a platform where more small companies and wage earners become shareholders,” Recto said.

The PSE is a self-regulatory organization and the only stock exchange in the country.