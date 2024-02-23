Diamante sparkles for Letran

GEORGE DIAMANTE went on a second-half splurge to power Letran to an 86-69 victory over previously unbeaten Mapua in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The 6-foot-5 co-Defensive Player of the Year last season erupted for 28 points, 21 of which came in the second half when the Squires rushed to their fourth victory in five outings.

It was also Diamante who sparked a dizzying blitz unleashed by the reigning champions in the third quarter when they outscored the Red Robins, 28-13, 10 from Letran’s big man.

He completed his strong performance with 13 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

His explosive performance came two days after he dropped a blistering 21-point, 16-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal and one-block masterpiece in an 88-79 triumph over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Mapua absorbed its first defeat after four wins.

San Beda shut down College of Saint Benilde in the final 90 seconds to snatch a gripping 64-62 victory for its third win in five outings.

Down by two points, the Red Cubs threw the defensive anvil on the Junior Blazers and held them to just a point while scoring five in that pivotal stretch courtesy of a three-point play by Drei Lorenzo and a pair of dagger charities by Hendric Vailoces.

The Blazers slipped to 1-4 won-lost.