Del Monte chalks up 14-point lead over Cangolf

DEL MONTE lit it up on its home course on Friday by pooling 154 points built around the three-under-par 69 worth 57 points of Romeo Jaraula to open up a 14-point lead over Canlubang after the second round of Championship division play of the 75th Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub tournament.

The Bukidnon-based bets were so unrelenting that they threw away either 48 of Billy Adag or Crispin Parilla—scores that would have counted with the other squads—as Del Monte takes a 305 aggregate into the third round that will also be hosted by the gem inside the vast pineapple plantation in Manolo Fortich.

“Good that our players delivered today,” playing skipper Yoyong Velez said as Del Monte is now threatening to make what was expected to be a Canlubang-Luisita slugfest into a cakewalk of its own. “We really wanted to gain ground on [our opponents] while we are playing here.”

Ernisto Apas accounted for 49 points for Del Monte, as Velez hinted at having the same five come out again for the third round in an effort to come up with the killer blow and make the final round at Pueblo de Oro a veritable valedictory march for the squad seeking a first Senior title.

“We’re likely stick to our [pre-tournament] plan of having the same players come out [for the third round],” Velez, who anchored Del Monte’s opening 151 with 52 points at Pueblo on Thursday, said.

From six points at the start of the second round, the Sugar Barons are now facing a huge deficit despite getting 52 points from Abe Rosal and 50 from Abe Avena in a 146 effort. Either 46 of Zaldy Villa and JP Reyes counted as the third Canlubang score, which is now 291 overall.

Luisita, the defending champion, tallied a second round 145 built around the 51 of ex-pro Dan Cruz and the 49 of Ronnie Littaua, and non-playing skipper Jeric Hechanove will surely tinker with his roster coming into the third 18 Saturday in order to have a chance on the final day.

Manila Southwoods remained in fourth, but now just a point behind Luisita as champion Philippine Basketball Association coach Jorge Gallent made his Seniors debut with a 55-point effort, with Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia shooting 49 points each.

The 75th staging of the PAL Interclub is supported by diamond sponsors Mastercard and Asian Journal. Platinum sponsors include Airbus, Primax Broadcasting Network and Araw Hospitality while gold sponsors are Tanduay and Asia Brewery.

Joining the event as silver sponsors are ABS-CBN Global, Radio Mindanao Network and Philippine National Bank. VISA is a minor sponsor while Must Glow is joining as a donor.