Cha-cha poor government excuse to skirt real reforms–FDC

CHARTER change is consi-dered to be an excuse used by the government to avoid instituting real reforms that will ensure economic growth is inclusive and sustainable, according to civil society groups.

In a briefing on Thursday, Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC) President Rene E. Ofreneo said that while the Constitution is supposed to be a reflection of the collective ideals of the country, many voices are being silenced in terms of the country’s development.

Ofreneo said these voices being silenced are highlighting concerns such as mass poverty, income inequality, maldevelopment, disability, and social, economic, and environmental concerns.

“We have to clarify, really sort out, what is the national agenda of change, of development that this country needs. Admittedly, the problem is yung boses ng marami hindi naririnig [the voices of the many are not being heard],” Ofreneo told BusinessMirror on Thursday.

In the same briefing, United Broiler Raisers’ Association (Ubra) President Elias Jose Inciong told BusinessMirror that declaring the Constitution as the main reason for why the country could not attract investments is “a dangerous formulation.”

Inciong asked aloud: who would want to locate in a country where 10 percent of the population want to leave for abroad to get jobs and where firms are having problems surviving due to high costs, particularly energy?

Furthermore, Inciong said successful countries such as China and Vietnam have restrictions in terms of foreign ownership. But this has not prevented foreign companies from investing in these countries. Both these countries have higher Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) compared to the Philippines.

“Historically, the Constitution has become an excuse. And the way the entire issue has been framed, are the advocates of Cha-Cha [Charter Change] saying that if they do not prevail, we will never develop because no foreign investor will invest here? That is a dangerous formulation,” Inciong said.

Ofreneo said despite decades of liberalization as well as incentives and campaigns, the country has not been able to attract as much foreign investment or improve on the country’s development constraints.

He noted the Philippines continues to suffer from poor infrastructure; high power costs; slow broadband connections; regulatory inconsistencies; and corruption. He said all these have been cited by American investors.

Charter change, Ofreneo said, also presents worrisome consequences such as placing the interests of foreigners above that of Filipinos. He also chided the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) saying it continued to be biased in favor of an open economy which has “failed the country miserably.”

“We reject the Cha-Cha initiative of the executive and legislative branches of the government for it does not address the critical problems facing the country today,” Ofreneo said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the “storm” surrounding the debate on how to amend the 1987 Constitution has finally been settled by both houses of Congress through his intervention.

In an interview with reporters after the 16th Ani ng Dangal 2024 in Manila last Tuesday, Marcos revealed how his proposed solution resolved the impasse between the House of Representatives and the Senate on the Cha-cha.

The Senate filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7, which proposed the amendments of the three economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution through a constitutional convention earlier this month.

The House also filed a similar resolution last Monday.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





