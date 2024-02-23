Celebrating Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle’s Legion of Honor award

IN the realm of prestigious honors and decorations, few can rival the grandeur and significance of the Legion of Honor (Légion d’Honneur) in France. Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honor is the highest order of merit bestowed upon both French citizens and foreigners who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to France and its ideals. It stands as a symbol of recognition for excellence in various fields and a testament to the dedication and selflessness of its recipients.

The recognition bestowed upon Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on February 15, 2024 by the French government has brought great honor to the Philippines. As Cardinal Tagle received the prestigious Legion of Honor from French President Emmanuel Macron, it not only acknowledged his remarkable journey as a man of the Church but also highlighted his dedication to the common good. This well-deserved honor serves as a testament to his tireless efforts in serving both the Church and the world. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “France awards Cardinal Tagle with highest honor,” February 21, 2024).

By awarding Cardinal Tagle this distinction, France recognizes his commitment to the Gospel and his unwavering pursuit of the common good. It acknowledges his significant contributions as the head of the second section of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Vatican, a position of great influence within the Roman Curia.

In her remarks during the awards ceremony, French Ambassador to the Holy See Florence Mangin eloquently described Cardinal Tagle’s intellectual and spiritual journey. From his early years as a child choosing the vocation of priesthood to becoming a cardinal and a leader within the congregation for evangelization, his path has been marked by a deep concern for the marginalized and vulnerable. His dedication to aiding AIDS patients, victims of violence, disaster survivors, drug addicts, and migrant workers exemplifies his commitment to serving the poorest and most marginalized members of society.

Cardinal Tagle’s focus on the peripheries and his embodiment of Pope Francis’ concept of the Church as a “field hospital” have brought him closer to the Holy Father. It is worth noting that during Pope Francis’ visit to Manila in 2015, Cardinal Tagle played a pivotal role in organizing a mass attended by 6 million Catholic faithful. Recognizing his exceptional qualities of soul and heart, the French Republic honors Cardinal Tagle by inducting him into the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honor.

The cardinal’s responsibilities extend beyond Asia and Africa, as he is also responsible for seven French dioceses in the Caribbean, Africa, and the Pacific. His close collaboration with civil society organizations, such as the Anak Foundation and Tulay ng Kabataan, further demonstrates his dedication to helping vulnerable children and fostering international partnerships.

Cardinal Tagle humbly accepted the award on behalf of the entire Church, interpreting it as an affirmation of the Church’s mission of evangelization. He expressed his gratitude to the French government and emphasized the importance of joyfully sharing the Gospel with all peoples of the world. In his heartfelt statement, he acknowledged the “legions” who have served alongside him, including Pope Francis, the Dicastery for Evangelization, priests, religious men and women, apostolic life societies, missionary societies, French laypeople, Anak Foundation-TNK, former teachers, students, Imus diocese, Manila Archdiocese, and his family.

Esteemed guests, including Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See Myla Grace Macahilig, Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial, Brother Gerald Timoner, Master General of the Order of the Dominicans, Brother Gregory Ramon Gaston, Rector of the Philippine Pontifical Institute, Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, Mrs. Geneviève Grégoire Mursia, President of the ANAK-TNK association, as well as Cardinal Tagle’s colleagues from the Dicastery for Evangelization and members of his family, witnessed this momentous occasion. Their presence further underscores the significance of Cardinal Tagle’s achievements and the respect he commands.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle’s acceptance of the Legion of Honor is a source of immense pride for the Philippines. It highlights his dedication to the Church’s mission of evangelization, his compassion for the marginalized, and his commitment to promoting the common good. The recognition from France serves as an inspiration for all Filipinos to continue striving for excellence in service to others and to embody the values of justice, truth, love, and peace that Cardinal Tagle exemplifies.