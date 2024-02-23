Celebrating activism through the films Gomburza and Duyan ng Magiting

The hashtag #ActivismIsNotTerrorism aptly describes the award-winning socio-political films “Gomburza” and “Duyan ng Magiting” that were recently screened at the University of the Philippines Film Center.

Gomburza stands for the surnames of the three priests—Fr. Mariano Gomez, Fr. Jose Burgos and Fr. Jacinto Zamora—who were implicated in the 1872 Cavite mutiny and later executed via the gruesome garrote on February 17, 1872.

The screening of the films coincided with the 152nd death anniversary of the three priests.

Rizal dedicated his novel El Filibusterismo to the memory of Gomburza: “Let these pages serve as a tardy wreath of dried leaves over your unknown tombs, and let it be understood that everyone who without clear proofs attacks your memory stains his hands in your blood!”

Gomburza won seven awards during the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), including best actor for Cedrick Juan as Fr. Burgos, best director for Pepe Diokno, 2nd best picture, Gatpuno Antonio Villegas cultural award, best cinematography, best production design and best sound design.

The film focuses on the rise of the secularization movement led by Roman Catholic priest Pedro Pelaez (Piolo Pascual) in the Spanish Philippines as well as the struggles and execution of GomBurZa.

In the opening scene, Peláez argued against parishes being taken from “seculars” (priests who were not members of a religious or friar order) and turned over to Spanish friars who discriminated against native priests and even “Filipinos” (Insular Spaniards who were born in the Philippines rather than Peninsular Spaniards born in Spain). Aside from Juan, Dante Rivero played Fr. Gomez while Enchong Dee acted as Fr. Zamora.

It was considered the first spark of patriotism that forged the “Filipino” identity that eventually united inhabitants of these islands into one nation in the last quarter of the 19th century.

The film depicts the martyrdom of Gomburza from the perspective of a young witness—Jose Rizal who was mentored by his brother Paciano, who in turn was mentored by Padre Jose Burgos, and who, in turn was also mentored by Padre Pedro Pelaez.

The story of Gomburza was shared to Jose Rizal by his older brother Paciano, who was also one of the students of Padre Burgos.

Rizal’s two novels, “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo,” inspired many of those who fought for freedom, including Katipunan founder Andres Bonifacio.

The finale song from Gomburza “Sa Duyan ng Bayan” was performed by the group Kawayan 7 band, Gitara ni Juan, and King Flute Philippines during CCP Pasinaya 2024.

Awarded for Best Ensemble Performance in Cinemalaya 2023, Duyan ng Magiting is an anthology of interwoven narratives on life and terrorism in the country following a college professor, university chancellor, social worker, police chief, lawyer, two mothers, and two students.

Director Dustin Celestino described the film as “a symbol of our continued resistance” as it tackled corruption within the government system and the police. It was written at the height of red-tagging and extra-judicial killings (EJK) that provides a perspective on the socio-political climate in the Philippines.

It revolves around the journey of a young activist student named Jose, who was detained as a suspect for the church bombing.

For the third time in the history of the Cinemalaya, an acting award is given to an ensemble for the film’s powerful cast of well-respected and veteran actors: Dolly de Leon, Bituin Escalante, Agot Isidro, Miggy Jimenez, Jojit Lorenzo, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Paolo O’Hara, Joel Saracho, and Dylan Ray Talon.

The film was also awarded Special Jury Prize for “its trenchant portrait of the wages of political violence, for its highly discursive and dialectical take on the culture of impunity that seems to have entrenched itself in Philippine politics, and for arousing among audiences awareness on the need to come to grips with the country’s escalating political violence.”

The movie touched on the issue of “red-tagging” as part of the government’s counterinsurgency efforts that targets individuals or organizations critical or not fully supportive of the actions of a sitting administration.

This includes publicly accusing activists, journalists, politicians, and organizations as either communists or terrorists or both, regardless of their actual political beliefs or affiliations.

The film centered on student activism, which unfortunately has been sweepingly associated with terrorism. The campus has taught us the vision of service to the people; molded us to fight for the causes we believe in; trained us for the skills we need to communicate ideas and rally others to effect changes in society.

One needs to see the world from a different perspective, not to be complacent to submit to the status quo, and not to be afraid to be critical.

Let us continue to live by the ideals that bound us together.

Let us celebrate activism.

