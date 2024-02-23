BPI to go to debt market to raise $300M

TOP executives of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced plans to raise some $300 million by September this year to refinance maturing bonds of the same amount.

“We’re looking at various options, but we will refinance that bond. I think it’s just a matter of at the time that we’re ready to refinance it, what is the method that we’re going to use,” Chief Financial Officer Eric M. Luchangco said.

Luchangco added that while the bond is maturing in September, it does not have to be refinanced exactly on the day or that the money need not have to be raised on the same day that the bank is repaying bondholders.

“We have some flexibility in terms of refinancing; we can refinance ahead. But the downside of refinancing ahead is that you’re carrying two costs at the same time,” the executive said. “[However], we also have to look at what the market is like. If it looks like it’s a very good opportunity to refinance now—if rates are low, maybe it’s worth it to have that negative carry.”

Luchangco believes this is a good time to tap the debt market.

“At this point, time is on our side, because the maturity isn’t until September. And, so, between now and September, we’re just continuing to watch the situation, see what our opportunities are. You can return to the bond market or get a loan, we could do another syndicated loan. We just did one last year.”

Luchangco said the bank is looking at both domestic and offshore debt markets for the fund-raising activity.

The BPI, the country’s fourth-largest lender in terms of assets, reported a record high net income for 2023, driven by record revenues and lower provisions which offset the increase in operating expenses. The bank said its net income rose 30 percent to an all-time high of P51.7 billion last year from P39.6 billion in 2022.