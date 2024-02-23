BOI wants ‘CARS-like’ perks for auto sector in CREATE

THE Board of Investments (BOI) is pushing for the integration of “CARS-like” incentives into the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law to make the auto sector more attractive to investors.

The inclusion of similar perks under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program of the government in CREATE will hasten the process of providing incentives to investors and expand the menu of perks for the auto sector, according to the agency.

Elvin Raymond Garcia, Supervising Investment Specialist for Heavy Industry Division of Manufacturing Industry Services at the BOI, said the agency is targeting to streamline the process of providing incentives for investors in the automotive industry.

“By putting in those CARS-like incentives, we can then offer that without going through the process of executive orders, requesting budget for the taxpayer certificate scheme then having to be approved by the FIRB [Fiscal Incentives Review Board],” Garcia told reporters during a press briefing in Pasay City on Thursday.

“BOI,on its own, can directly provide this type of incentives to our investors, which the participants on the CARS program said are very generous in comparison to the income tax holiday scheme,” he added.

Garcia noted, however, that this is just an “advocacy” of the BOI since House Bill 4206, which aims to strengthen the motor vehicle manufacturing industry in the country, is still with the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Citing the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), Garcia said the Philippines has to go beyond offering the income tax holiday under the CREATE law if it is keen on expanding the local auto industry.

“Atty. Rommel Gutierrez of Campi said income tax holiday is not enough to level up…but CARS-like incentives may be the solution,” he added.

Apart from having tough competitors in the Asean region, Garcia said the type of incentives being offered by the Philippines may be hindering the entry of new players into the local auto industry.

“The type of perks being offered may be a hindrance, but again marami tayong competition sa Asean. Maybe other factors may affect the decision,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business decision, whether they will locate here or in a more supply-rich country like Thailand or Indonesia…where the supply chain is more complete,” he added.

CARS is a government stimulus program that aims to revive the country’s declining manufacturing sector by specifically targeting the automotive industry, given its strong linkages to other industries and its so-called multiplier effect.

Garcia said the CARS program under Executive Order 182 provides “fixed investments and production volumes” incentives.

Under the CARS program, there are two participating car manufacturers (PCMs). These are Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMPC).

Both car manufacturers are expected to deliver their commitments under the program by 2024. Mitsubishi enrolled the Mirage G4 while Toyota enrolled its Vios model in the CARS program.

The program mandates a minimum production goal of 200,000 units for a maximum of six years, or the life span of the particular model enrolled.

In 2022, however, Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said the CARS program has to be extended until 2027 so it can achieve the objectives of the program. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/12/22/cars-produced-207k-vehicles/)

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





