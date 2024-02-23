ANTA extends agreement with PBA as league’s official footwear partner

GLOBAL sportswear giant ANTA takes its court game to a whole new level as the official footwear partner of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The partnership marks a new chapter for both organizations and solidified ANTA’s dedication to Philippine basketball and positioning its innovative footwear technology on the local stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome ANTA as our official footwear partner,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said. “ANTA’s commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Philippine basketball.”

Marcial added: “This partnership promises exciting developments for PBA players and fans, and we are confident it will contribute significantly to the continued growth of the sport.”

Deepening its commitment to the PBA, ANTA extended its partnerships which began in the previous conference with four fan-favorite teams—Rain or Shine, Magnolia and TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in the PBA D-League.

“Teaming up with the PBA gives us the opportunity to support these athletes perform at their best at the highest level of basketball locally,” ANTA Philippines General Manager JP Paglinawan said.

“Partnering with the PBA comes at a perfect time when ANTA is growing at a very rapid pace across the country,” Paglinawan told a press conference on Thursday at the New World Makati Hotel. “Together, we look forward to further developing the future of both brands and more importantly, Philippine basketball.”

ANTA’s TV commercial was presented during the press conference and featured some of ANTA’s bright young athletes in the PBA and brought them together with PBA Legends Alvin Patrimonio and Benjie Paras.

ANTA will roll out later this year community programs in collaboration with Rain or Shine—an approach reflecting ANTA’s dedication to supporting local basketball and fostering its future at every level.