Ancajas goes for Inoue’s world title

TOKYO—History beckons Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas as he goes after Japanese Takuma Inoue’s World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title Saturday at the Ryougoku Kokugikan Arena.

The late great Gabriel “The Flash” Elorde and Gerry Peñalosa made indelible marks at the famous sumo arena that’s venerated by the Japanese since it was built in 1909.

Elorde first made history at the sumo hall when he knocked out hometown bet Teruo Kosaka in the 12th round to keep his world junior lightweight crown in 1964.

Peñalosa then made left his mark when he scored a split decision victory over Hiroshi Kawashima in February 1997 to wrest the World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight belt.

“I hope to win tomorrow and be part of history here,” Ancajas told reporters after Friday’s official weigh-in at the Tokyo Dome. “This is going to be a good story—to follow their footsteps. They’re a great motivation especially now that there’s no Filipino world champion.”

Ancajas and Inoue tipped the scale at identical 117.4 pounds to be locked and loaded for the 118-lb world title.

The Panabo City pride climbs the ring with a 34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts against the 28-year-old Inoue, who has fought less times than the Filipino but lost only once in 18 fights with four knockouts.

“Jerwin’s weight is okay, everything is normal,” said Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’s long-time trainer and manager. “We’re ready for tomorrow night’s fight.”

While rehydrating and eating, Ancajas had former world super flyweight champion Donnie Nietes and Jonas Sultan as visitors.

Sultan fights in one of the non-title undercards against Japanese Riku Masuda.

“I’m ready for tomorrow,” said Ancajas while recovering with pasta and broccoli and rehydration juice.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons expects Ancajas to push Inoue to the limit of their 12-round fight.

“Jerwin feels 100 percent good,” Gibbons said. “I expect him to bring the fight to Inoue and will do his best to stop him, that guy never been stops.”

Ancajas said he won’t rush and would focus on throwing accurate punches.

“If an opening comes, I will take it, but I’m not going to rush for a knockout,” he said.

Reigning WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago tipped the scale at 117.6 pounds while Japanese challenger Junto Nakatani weighed in at 117.5 pounds and are ready for the fight card’s main event.

Kosei Tanaka and Mexican Christian Bacasegua Rangel also both made the weight at 114.6 pounds for the vacant World Boxing Organization super flyweight championship bout.

