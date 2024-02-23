AM station strengthens primetime lineup

GMA Network’s flagship AM radio station Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz delivers more breaking and up-to-the-minute news reports and critical commentaries with its new line-up of radio news programs on DZBB Primetime, airing on weekdays from 5 am to 10 am.

At 5 am, listeners can tune in to the early morning news program, Buena Manong Balita.’ Host Orly Trinidad delivers news that matters to the everyday life of Filipinos, plus on-the-ground reporting by a team of Super Radyo DZBB reporters. Buena Manong Balita is also simulcast on Dobol B TV from 5:30 am to 6 am.

Coming at 6 am is Melo del Prado Sa Super Radyo. Radio anchor Melo del Prado delivers the top stories of the day along with razor-sharp commentaries. Listeners don’t have to worry about missing the headlines, thanks to the multi-awarded Super Balita Sa Umaga, Nationwide at 7 am. The nationwide newscast is delivered by the tandem of Melo del Prado and Joel Reyes Zobel.

At 8 am is Saksi sa Dobol B. Listeners tuning in at the later hour can catch up on the news, and be informed further with forthright discussions, interviews and commentaries from anchors Joel Reyes Zobel and Rowena Salvacion.

Completing the new DZBB Primetime is One on One: Walang Personalan at 9 am. Anchored by seasoned hosts Arnold Clavio and Connie Sison, the program is well-known for its casual and candid yet uncompromising manner of news presentation.

“The new DZBB primetime lineup strengthens our commitment to keep our listeners informed. With news always fast-developing, we have the responsibility to keep information up to date,” says GMA first vice president for radio operations Glenn F. Allona.

Viewers can also catch this new line-up from 5:30 am until 9 am in Dobol B TV on GTV. Listeners Online can tune in to the live audio streaming of Super Radyo DZBB programs on www.gmanetwork.com/radio/streaming/dzbb.