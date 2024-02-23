25 bps rate cut in H2, after Fed, seen likely

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to slash policy interest rates in the second semester of the year by not more than 25 basis points to avoid volatility, an official from Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corporation (SLIMTC) said on Thursday.

SLIMTC Chief Investment Officer Ritchie Teo said the country’s central bank will await and follow the actions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) when it starts to cut the policy interest rates in the early second half of the year.

“[It’s] probably good to say they will only cut when [the] Fed cuts. They will wait for the Fed so probably that’s on the latter part. Not in April, maybe in June or early second half,” Teo said in a media conference during SLIMTC’s market outlook presentation.

Teo added that the consecutive meetings of BSP to continue cutting the rates would be about the consideration of timing because of the possible risks, such as the United States elections in November this year.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told reporters that no further rate hikes are expected, now that inflation has slowed to within the BSP’s expectations.

In January, inflation slowed to 2.8 percent, which is within the BSP’s 2 to 4 percent target, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/06/inflation-slows-to-2-8-in-january-slowest-since-october-2020-psa/).

However, the P100 national wage increase could propel a possible rate hike by the BSP and could lead to “damaging effects” on the economy, according to local economists. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/19/higher-wages-impact-rate-hike-sme-damage/).

The BSP, meanwhile, said inflation could increase anew and post an average higher than the target range in the second quarter due to the impact of El Niño weather conditions and positive base effects. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/07/bsp-only-a-sustained-dip-in-prices-justifies-an-easing/).

The second-quarter increase in interest rates due to El Niño, in Teo’s opinion, is low in terms of probability.

“It’s very low that’s why we’re talking about rate cuts. They’ve been on hold since November, the Fed has been on hold since September, so we think they’re really on hold despite inflation coming down already,” Teo said.

The reason behind this, Teo added, is because the BSP does not want to see another uptick such as that seen last year.

“So I think inflation may pick up because there’s still El Niño but I don’t think that’s something that will make them hike [rates],” he added.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





