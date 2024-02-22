Visiting USAID official highlights US-PHL partnership in health

A HEALTH official from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reinforced health-sector ties between governments of the US and the Philippines.

Assistant Administrator for Global Health Dr. Atul Gawande was recently in the country to strengthen the local health system and address health challenges, including the fight against tuberculosis (TB) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections through the Department of Health (DOH).

In Manila, Dr. Gawande met Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and key government partners, as they explored ways of strengthening primary health care, in-line with the Universal Health Care (UHC) goals.

The Philippines is one of seven focus countries for “Primary Impact”—USAID’s global flagship effort to enhance the delivery of primary health care in partner countries. Through this program, the aid agency supported the DOH and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth to roll-out UHC, protecting families from falling into poverty due to health-care costs.

“The DOH is honored to be a partner of USAID in strengthening health systems, promoting positive social norms and behaviors, and improving the quality of primary health care,” Herbosa said in an event commemorating the completion of the agency’s health programs implemented in the country between 2018 and 2023. “[We commit to our partnership with USAID, as we continue to work toward a ‘Healthy Pilipinas.’]”

“The Philippine government is pursuing an ambitious plan to radically strengthen primary health care—the key scaffolding to enable longer lives and better health for all Filipinos,” Dr. Gawande said. “[We are proud to partner] in ensuring the plan’s success.”

From 2018 to 2023, the aid agency has invested more than P14.6 billion ($260 million) in local health programs to address TB and HIV, community-based drug rehabilitation, promote family planning and mental health, while supporting the country’s Covid-19 response.

USAID’s partnership with the DOH has assisted in identifying more than 750,000 people with TB and linked them to treatment. The former has also helped increase the TB case notification rate by 36 percent between 2022 and 2023.

Through the “US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief” or “PEPFAR” initiative, the agency has also contributed to revolutionizing the Philippines’s HIV response by enrolling more than 24,800 people on “pre-exposure prophylaxis” or “PrEP:” an effective HIV-prevention drug, and starting almost half of the country’s HIV treatment clients on the optimized drug regimen TLD, which has fewer side effects.

To help ensure life-saving medicines and supplies are continuously available, USAID supported the DOH to digitally track their supply chain at national and regional levels. USAID also developed community-based drug rehabilitation-treatment protocols for low- and moderate-risk users, as well as established community-based drug-rehabilitation services in 22 local government units.

While in Manila, Dr. Gawande joined the DOH in commemorating World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on January 30 with the launch of the “Philippine Multi-Disease Elimination Plan,” developed through technical advisory support from USAID. It also trained health workers in disseminating information and monitoring cases of lymphatic filariasis: a parasitic disease spread by infected mosquitoes that affects the lymph nodes and lymph vessels.

In a keynote lecture to University of the Philippines-Manila students, faculty, and medical staff, Dr. Gawande urged the importance of strong primary health-care systems to contribute to economic development and stability. He later met officials of the National Poison Management and Control Center to discuss the need to address lead poisoning, which severely affects children’s health, development, and learning.

He also visited health facilities in Quezon City and Bataan, where he engaged with partner-donors, local government officials and communities. They helped him understand challenges and explore opportunities that can bolster Filipinos’ access to quality health care.