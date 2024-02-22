TMCSL is the only tourist-friendly hospital in Calabarzon

The Department of Tourism Region IV-A recently recognized The Medical City South Luzon as The Only Tourist-Friendly Healthcare facility in Calabarzon.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Calabarzon Tourism Excellence Appreciation 2023 on January 29. 2024 at Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas to recognize the significant contributions of institutions, partners both in the government and private sectors to the development of tourism in the region.

On hand to receive the award was TMCSL President and CEO Dr. Cesar Ramon G. Espiritu, and Jan Clarizze S. Alberto, Manager of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Patient Experience Department.