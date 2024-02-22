The global economic war’s nuclear option

During the past several years I have said repeatedly that talk of the death of the US dollar was at best premature and at the least not desirable or practical for a variety of factors.

These reasons include the fact that the vast majority of both sovereign and corporate debt is dollar-denominated. Further, the US banks are the most stable and financially sound, primarily because the US government is willing to tailor both monetary and fiscal policy to support its banks to the end of time.

The US dollar is the most widely used currency because there are more physical and electronic dollars in circulation—by a huge margin—than any other currency. A silly analogy is that the spice cumin is used as a critical ingredient in virtually every cuisine on earth. Therefore, you can buy cumin everywhere in the same way you can buy a beer anywhere using a one-hundred-dollar US banknote. Because of that fact, every country has a US dollar exchange rate to local currency even if the currency is not fully convertible, like the Vietnamese dong.

Further, the US government has much de facto control of “The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication” (SWIFT), which connects more than 11,000 banks, financial institutions, and corporations in more than 200 countries and territories, executing financial transactions and payments between all those entities.

After the September 11 attacks the US had the rude revelation that neither its intelligence services community nor its military was able to stop the event and that it was unlikely to be much more effective in the future. Therefore, the government adopted the perennial law enforcement policy of “follow the money.”

In 2006 it was revealed that the US Treasury Department, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and other government agencies “attempted” to gain access to the SWIFT transaction database. In 2013 it was reported that the National Security Agency (NSA) was widely monitoring banking transactions via SWIFT, as well as credit card transactions across the globe.

The dictatorship of the dollar was firmly in place. Everybody uses the dollar. The US government knows who is sending money to whom in real time. And nothing happens without The Money.

As early as 1979 the US imposed sanctions on Iran because of its nuclear program. But what good are sanctions until you can see into the bad guys’ bank accounts? By 2010, Obama had signed “The Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability, and Divestment Act of 2010” and under Trump, “The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act” was enacted in August 2017. In subsequent years, additional sanctions were imposed, including those targeting Chinese businesses and individuals.

In August 2014, the UK urged the EU to prevent Russia from utilizing SWIFT, a strategy that was later rejected. However, “SPFS,” a Russian equivalent to SWIFT, was developed by the Central Bank of Russia as a backup measure. Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were calls for Russia to be cut off from SWIFT. In 2015, the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), a Chinese payment system, was introduced with the aim of promoting the internationalization of the RMB.

On March 20, 2023, the Russian Federation banned the use of SWIFT as they no longer need it.

While there is much conversation about the dollar death from increased local currency trade using RUB, CNY, BRL, INR, etc., the dollar’s demise will come, not from BRICS+ but from the armies of the major central banks led by the US Federal Reserve. The US is engaged in an economic war and is losing in trade while taking on massive debt, and fighting too high inflation, and too low real growth. Remember, it now takes $1.55 in US budget deficit to generate $1 of GDP growth, and it takes over $2.50 in new debt to generate $1 of GDP growth.

The last resort nuclear economic weapon will be the CBDCs—Central Bank Digital Currencies. While the fear is CBDCs destroying more individual privacy, the bigger picture is that the US could potentially have even greater control over its allies and any other country that comes into the CBDC parade. Don’t cooperate and suddenly a “technical malfunction” shuts down a nation’s entire financial system.

“Cold War” nuclear strategy was based on “Mutual Assured Destruction” without a winner. The BRICS+ has decided that in that event, there will be a loser and it will not be the BRICS.

