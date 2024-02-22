‘Tale of progress, disparity, disruption:’ UNDP report points to modern directions for accelerating human development in PHL

HUMAN development in the Philippines, like that of the whole Asia-Pacific Region, has been described as a tale of progress, disparity, and disruption.

For the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), hastening human development amid a potentially more turbulent future needs new directions for change.

“Making our Future: New Directions for Human Development in Asia and the Pacific: The 2024 Asia-Pacific Human Development Report” paints a qualified picture of long-term progress, but also persistent disparity and widespread disruption, foreseeing a turbulent development landscape and urgently calling for new directions to boost human development.

The new release, prepared by the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia-Pacific, cites key advancements in human development within the Asia-Pacific region despite a complex development environment. It was launched in a forum jointly organized by UNDP Philippines and the Philippine Human Development Network (PHDN).

The report utilizes UNDP’s Human Development Index (HDI) to assess the overall quality of life for each country, and to underscore the belief that evaluating a country’s development should extend beyond economic growth, prioritizing the well-being, and capabilities of its people.

Over the last three decades, the HDI of Asia-Pacific has surged by 19 percentage points—deemed as the greatest leap in the world. Rapid economic growth, the rise in adult literacy rates, and increased life expectancy rates have significantly contributed to major improvements in human development in the region.

For the Philippines, its HDI score has increased from 0.598 in 1990 to 0.699 in 2021, growing over those three decades alongside the Asia-Pacific Region’s trajectory. It suffered slight declines during the pandemic and was among the group of countries with medium levels of human development. The Philippines ranks seventh in Asean, 16th in the Asia-Pacific Region, and 116th in the world.

Disparities, exclusions

BEYOND the progress, there are still widespread disparities and persistent structural exclusion in Asia-Pacific and in the Philippines. Worsened by the global health crisis and the rising cost of living amid global crises, persistent challenges of poverty and inequality, gender biases, and a large informal sector make it a challenge for the region to be on-track to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“We are…faced with a convergence of escalating global tensions, deteriorating climate conditions, regional debt distress, and enduring inequality. This convergence is exerting considerable strain on the developmental gains we have achieved in the past decades,” said Dr. Selva Ramachandran, who is UNDP Philippines’ resident representative. “This not only jeopardizes the [SDGs’ attainment, but also poses a potential for unprecedented setbacks in human development, economic stability, and climate resilience unless prompt and extensive corrective measures are done].”

The report further emphasizes three interconnected “risk clusters” that the region currently confronts: climate change and potential pandemics; the changing globalization trends and increased automation; and a slowing pace of reform attributed to the changing political landscape.

To bring about that change, the report calls for three new directions in human development: to place people at the heart of development, to recalibrate growth plans and generate more jobs while keeping within planetary bounds, and to focus tirelessly on the politics of reform and the science of delivery by turning ideas into practice.

“Ultimately, [we are all deeply and] inescapably involved in the crisis that besets us. The climate crisis forms the brooding backdrop of this report. It is the crisis that will preoccupy us throughout our lifetime. It is one that directly concerns not only us, but also threatens to engulf the existence and well-being of our children, and their children’s children,” noted Dr. Emmanuel de Dios, who is PHDN’s president, as he noted that the exacerbating impacts of the climate crisis is a major challenge for the Philippines’s human-development progress.

In the country, these new directions require four major transformations, including: a larger and faster green economic and energy transition; strengthened resilience of families and communities from shocks and disasters; accelerated innovation and digital evolution as tools to accelerating and sustaining growth; and future-ready governance that can help accelerate human development.

To unpack the Philippine implications of the report, the forum featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Alex Brillantes Jr., who is the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance’s professor emeritus and former dean. The session featured Dr. Emma Porio of the National Resilience Council, Pia Faustino of Thinking Machines, Anna Lagon of Bayo, and Mel Senen Sarmiento of Galing Pook Foundation.

‘Future-fit’ governments

TO chart a new course, governments would need to be “future fit” to combat the challenges to come, according to the UNDP. The report delves into ways a greater focus on making change happen would be rooted in leadership and governance that is more anticipatory, more adaptable, and more agile.

The Philippine launch of the 2024 report sought to foster dialogue on human development that can be translated into policy recommendations to aid people-focused governance in the country. The full report can be accessed via: https://www.undp.org/asia-pacific/rhdr2024.

The first Human Development Report of UNDP was released 33 years ago in 1990, which marked a significant milestone by reigniting discussions on ways development should be measured.