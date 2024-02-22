Spectacle of tradition and feng shui

Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Metro Manila skyline, Amiya Raya recently played host to a vibrant and culturally enriching celebration of the Chinese New Year. The event, held at the residential community, captivated attendees with a fusion of traditional performances, insightful feng shui wisdom, and the stunning allure of nature’s canvas.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the dragon and lion dance performance, which unfolded against the backdrop of a resplendent sunset. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a glow across the cityscape, the rhythmic movements of the dragon and lion dancers brought the ancient symbolism of the Chinese New Year to life. In Chinese culture, the lion symbolizes strength, stability and superiority, while the dragon represents power, boldness and excellence.

Adding depth to the celebration was a special feng shui outlook presented by an international feng shui master. Attendees had the unique opportunity to gain valuable perspectives on harnessing positive energy flows and optimizing the spiritual essence of the environment.

In a personalized touch, property owners at Amiya Raya received individual feng shui advice tailored to their residences. The service underscored the community’s commitment to holistic well-being and its recognition of the profound interplay between architecture, nature and spiritual energy.

Consumers can be part of the Amiya Raya community with their own Shanti condominium unit—a medium rise, low density condominium that not only gives them a chance to own a piece of Amiya Raya but also a real estate investment that earns for them.