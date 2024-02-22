`

SECB opens Mindanao branches

SECURITY Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced the inauguration of its new branches in cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro, which brings its network to 328 branches nationwide.

“We continue to see the integral role our branches play in strengthening relationships with our customers on a personal, face-to-face level,” SECB Executive Vice-President Leslie Y. Cham was quoted in the lender’s statement as saying.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando A. Uy thanked SECB “for immediately grabbing the opportunity to increase your investment and expanding your services in this part of the country.”

