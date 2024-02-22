SEC purges thousands of delinquent, inactive firms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended 117,885 corporations, which failed to comply with the reportorial requirements of the agency.

The SEC said most of the companies did not submit their annual reports for more than five years.

This is not the first time that the agency conducted a mass suspension of delinquent firms as it tries to purge the number of registered entities in its system. It conducted a similar activity in 2015 and 2016.

The issuance of the suspension order follows the conclusion of the SEC amnesty program, which ran from March to December last year and gave non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations a chance to recover their good standing by paying the reduced fees.

The SEC also previously issued guidelines for the purging of corporations under delinquent status through SEC Memorandum Circular No. 19, Series of 2023, as it strictly enforces the reportorial requirements of corporations provided under the laws, rules and regulations implemented by the commission.

The list also includes corporations that have commenced their business, but subsequently became inoperative for more than five consecutive years.

Corporations registered with the SEC are required to submit reports, such as annual financial statements and general information sheets, according to the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (RCC).

Under the law, the SEC may place under delinquent status corporations found to have failed in filing their reportorial requirements for three times, consecutively or intermittently, within a period of five years.

Under Section 21 of the RCC, if a corporation commenced its business but subsequently became inoperative for a period of at least five consecutive years, the commission may, after due notice and hearing, place the corporation under delinquent status.

The SEC may also suspend, after due notice and hearing, the franchise or certificate of incorporation of corporations, in accordance with Presidential Decree 902-A, Republic Act 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code, and Section 179 of the RCC.

The SEC has given the suspended corporations a period of 30 days from the publication of the suspension order, to avail of existing remedies under the laws, rules and regulations implemented by the agency.