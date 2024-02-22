RGS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS: Revolutionizing customer service with vibrant partnerships 

In the dynamic realm of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), RGS Recovery Management and Collection Services (RGS), a Filipino-owned beacon of innovation, has been making waves for over a decade.

Originating in receivables management, RGS has ambitiously expanded its horizons to introduce RGS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS to the world. This expansion marks a significant evolution in their service offerings, now encompassing customer service, customer experience (CX), and digital experience (DX) management.

RGS has always been proud of its Filipino heritage, a fact that shines brightly through its expansion efforts. By incorporating its cultural essence into its global operations, RGS has made a steadfast commitment to innovation and industry leadership. With the latest call center technologies at their fingertips, RGS is uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled Filipino excellence on an international scale.

Ralph G. Santos, the President and Chairman of RGS, has been vocal about the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation. This commitment has not only garnered the trust of major Philippine banks but has also established RGS as their preferred service provider. The accolades RGS has received serve as a testament to their consistent delivery of exceptional results.

In a strategic maneuver to bolster its global BPO capabilities, RGS has fostered key partnerships that underscore its commitment to driving innovation and service excellence. Juan Cataquis, the COO of RGS, has been instrumental in these collaborations, particularly with Call Center Studio (CCS) and Antarex Cyber. These partnerships aim to position RGS as a leader in customer service and cybersecurity within the BPO sector.

A significant highlight for RGS was the unveiling of EXPERTLY CREDIT SOLUTIONS at the New Horizon event. Daisy Devaras, the CEO of RGS, commented on this milestone, noting that Expertly Credit Solutions positions RGS as a pioneer in offering advanced services tailored to the evolving needs of banks, particularly in managing provisioning and capitalization effectively.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new facility was a significant event, attended by Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City. Mayor Belmonte expressed strong support for the Filipino-owned BPO industry and commended RGS for its rapid growth over the past decade. Her commitment to fostering partnerships and collaboration with BPO firms like RGS highlights a shared goal of supporting business growth and creating more employment opportunities.

Senators Bong Go and Ronaldo “Bato” de la Rosa also extended their congratulations and encouragement to RGS, acknowledging the firm’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation within the industry. Their acknowledgment serves as a powerful motivator for RGS to continue its innovative endeavors.

Keynote insights from the office of TESDA Secretary Mangudadatu Executive Director Floramel Joy Songsong and IBPAP’s Membership Manager, Cris Paras, provided a glimpse into the industry’s future trajectory and the critical role of innovative partnerships in achieving success.

RGS’s proactive approach in anticipating future needs and providing cutting-edge financial services demonstrates its commitment to leading the industry. This strategic vision benefits not only the banking sector but also serves as a guiding light for navigating the complexities of the financial landscape.

As RGS continues to redefine the standards of BPO excellence, its foundation of innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion remains solid. With a dedication to exceeding client expectations and consistently delivering exceptional results, RGS is shaping the future of the industry while championing the legacy of Filipino excellence in BPO. The enduring impact of RGS in delivering service excellence within the BPO sector is poised to leave a lasting legacy for years to come.

