Report: Over 80 million Pinoys online, using social media

OVER 80 million Filipinos are now online and using social media at the start of 2024, according to the latest Meltwater and We Are Social Global Overview Report.

The data showed there were 86.98 million internet users in the Philippines in 2024, some 1.8 million more compared to the 85.16 million estimate in January 2023.

Also, 86.75 million Filipinos using various social media—2.3 million higher than the 84.45 million posted in the same period last year.

“Overall digital growth has slowed over recent years, but this is to be expected as internet users reach ‘supermajority’ status,” DataReportal Chief Analyst Simon Kemp said in the report.

“However, while almost two-thirds of the world’s total population is now online, 2.7 billion people remain ‘unconnected’ at the start of 2024, and adoption rates across Sub-Saharan Africa remain well below 50 percent,” he also said. The report said the Philippines is ranked first in consumption of online video each week, with 97.2 percent of internet users aged 16 to 64 doing so, ahead of the global benchmark of 92 percent.

Filipinos are drawn to online videos, with 72.7 percent watching music videos and 58.3 percent using them as learning sources each week.

The Philippines continues to be the top country in vlog consumption, with 50.7 percent of internet users watching vlogs or influencers each week, significantly more than the global average of 23.8 percent.

As a result, the data also showed Filipinos spent an average of 3 hours and 34 minutes on social media every day. This translates to nearly two months on social media platforms.

The report said this is well above the global average of 2 hours and 23 minutes. This translates to just over a month on social media platforms.

The data showed that the Philippines is also ranked as the top country with the highest number of social media users following influencers, at 43.9 percent.

“Internet users in the Philippines use approximately 8 social media platforms on average,” the report stated. “[Around] 60 percent of Filipinos visit social media to learn about brands and see their content, well above the global average of 48.9 percent.” Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social, consumer, and sales intelligence. By analyzing around 1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results.

