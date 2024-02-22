Regulator upholds fines against Now

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has upheld the imposition of fines on listed telecommunications provider Now Corp. and its CEO Mel Velarde for what it deemed as “misleading” disclosures regarding Now Telecom’s P2.6-billion unpaid obligation to the government.

The SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department rejected Now Corp. and Velarde’s request for reconsideration, emphasizing the lack of merit in their plea.

The order, dated February 16, 2024, solidifies the P1 million in fines each imposed on the company and its CEO.

The controversy stems from the disclosure made on November 11, 2021, where Now Corp. and Velarde claimed they had no knowledge of the details surrounding the motion filed by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) with the Supreme Court.

The motion sought resolution regarding Now Telecom’s P2.6-billion liability, representing unpaid supervision and regulation fees (SRF) and spectrum user fees (SUF).

Now Telecom is a subsidiary of Now Corp.

The SEC’s initial order on June 15, 2023 found Now Corp. and Velarde administratively liable for violating Section 24.1(d) in relation to Section 54.1 of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC). This was due to their failure to disclose material information to the public.

In its latest order, the SEC maintained that Now Corp. and Velarde cannot simply deny awareness of the details surrounding the NTC’s motion. The corporate regulator emphasized that the company’s nonchalant disclosure created a misconception among the investing public.

“To be simply dismissive about it and to nonchalantly disclose that ‘The company has no knowledge of the specific details surrounding the alleged Motion filed by the [NTC]…’ created a misconception to the investing public,” the SEC said.

The regulator dismissed the claim that disclosing the details surrounding the motion filed by the National Telecommunications Commission would violate the sub judice rule. It clarified that the rule prohibits giving comments and disclosures pending judicial proceedings, but in this case, Now needed to disclose relevant information not reported in the news.

“What is required of Now to disclose are ‘relevant information not reported in the news article’ which encompasses ‘financial results and other information which is material to investor’s decision.’ Hence, we do not find any application of the sub judice rule in this particular case,” the SEC said.