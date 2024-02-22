Recto to IFIs: Move faster to help blunt headwinds

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto on Wednesday called on international financial institutions to “redouble their efforts” in helping developing countries mitigate economic headwinds.

Recto urged international financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to counter the factors that threaten growth prospects.

Recto said this at the two-day Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) Technical Group Meeting in Manila. This year’s meeting will focus on discussions on strategies for addressing the ongoing economic challenges, such as climate financing, changes in the global trade regime, resource mobilization and sovereign debt resolution, among others.

“We need bold and innovative solutions to help developing economies sustain productivity, boost long-term growth prospects, and increase resilience to economic shocks,” said Recto, who also chairs the Intergovernmental G-24 Board of Governors.

Recto pointed out how Covid-19’s “lingering effects” can still be felt after it severely affected the global economy by slowing its growth momentum and leaving low-income countries with limited fiscal resources and debt burdens.

Global growth is expected to decline to 2.4 percent in 2024 for the third year in a row, lower than the prepandemic average of 3.1 percent, according to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

“Economies find themselves in a post-Covid landscape with little to no fiscal buffer amid tighter credit conditions and higher costs of borrowing,” Recto emphasized.

Global trade is also affected by geopolitical tensions which resulted in an increased imbalanced trade deficits and a rising inflationary environment, the Finance chief added.

Recto also prodded member states to “reclaim their lost momentum” in the race to 2030 through heightened cooperation and scaled-up support from international financial institutions to overcome global challenges.

“We must keep in mind that 2030 marks a universal deadline for all nations to make substantial progress in eradicating poverty, ending hunger, and protecting the environment,” Recto added.

The goal of the meeting, Recto said, is to improve the fiscal and monetary toolkits to ensure financial stability despite global uncertainties.

Recto urged G-24 members and international partners to center their discussions on creating fiscal frameworks that promote fiscal consolidation, widen trade and financial flows, and cultivate a more favorable investment environment for the private sector. Per-capita investment growth in 2023 and 2024 is projected to average 3.7 percent, half of the average seen in the preceding two decades, according to the World Bank.

Every developing nation should achieve at least 4 percent per-capita investment growth for six consecutive years to have a chance at regaining lost momentum, it suggested. “We must develop strategies to efficiently mobilize fiscal resources and prevent leakages as much as we can, not only to manage debt but to provide protection to our people in these difficult times,” Recto said.

The G-24 was formed in 1971 and helps coordinate the positions of developing countries on international monetary and development finance issues. It also ensures that their interests are adequately represented in negotiations on international monetary matters.

Apart from the Philippines, the G-24 members are Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.