Promoting early cancer diagnosis: Crucial step towards saving lives

Cancer continues to be a formidable global health challenge, causing immense physical, emotional, and financial strain on individuals, families, and communities. The devastating impact of this disease is felt worldwide, with millions of lives lost each year. In 2018 alone, cancer accounted for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, making it the second leading cause of death globally. To address this growing burden, countries must prioritize early diagnosis and accessible treatment options.

In the Philippines, cancer has emerged as the third leading cause of death among Filipinos. The situation is further exacerbated by the country’s aging population, which is projected to see an increase in cancer cases in the coming years. However, amid these challenges, there is hope. The Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission (PCS CanCom) Foundation, along with the Department of Health (DOH), is taking significant steps to combat cancer and improve survival rates through early detection. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “PHL Cancer Summit organizers urge Filipinos to undergo cancer screening for early detection,” February 12, 2024).

Dr. Manuel Francisco Roxas, a renowned surgeon and specialist in colorectal cancer, emphasizes the critical importance of early diagnosis in cancer survival. He says the majority of cancers can be cured when detected early. This underscores the significance of regular cancer screening tests, which can detect abnormalities and allow for prompt intervention. By encouraging the public to undergo screenings, the PCS CanCom aims to raise awareness about the life-saving potential of early diagnosis.

Recognizing the need for a comprehensive approach, the government, under the leadership of DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa, plans to implement a program that focuses on cancer screening and prevention. By prioritizing early detection, the government aims to reduce the prevalence of late-stage cancer, increase survival rates, and alleviate the financial burden of expensive treatments. This initiative signifies a proactive step towards a healthier population and a more sustainable healthcare system.

To further enhance cancer care in the country, the construction of the Philippine Cancer Center is underway. The PCC, mandated by the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, will specialize in treating less common and more complex cancers. This strategic allocation of resources will ensure that patients receive the specialized care they need while relieving the burden on other healthcare facilities that primarily handle common cancers. The development of national and regional cancer centers, as outlined in the NICCA, will strengthen the country’s overall cancer control efforts.

In line with these initiatives, the PCS CanCom, in collaboration with the DOH, Cancer Coalition Philippines, and the Philippine Cancer Society, is organizing the Philippine Cancer Summit. This event, scheduled from February 29 to March 1, 2024, aims to raise awareness and provide free cancer screening examinations. By offering accessible screening opportunities, including the deployment of mobile buses for public screening, the summit endeavors to empower individuals to take control of their health and detect cancer at its earliest stages.

Moreover, the recent fun run and cancer summit held at the CCP Complex provided participants with the opportunity to receive free cancer screenings for breast, cervix, prostate, and thyroid cancers. By combining physical activity with health promotion, this event not only encouraged an active lifestyle but also provided crucial screenings for participants. Additionally, educational materials distributed during the event will help increase awareness and understanding of different types of cancers, screening methods, and treatment options.

It is crucial that we acknowledge the importance of early cancer detection. By prioritizing screening programs, promoting awareness, and investing in specialized treatment centers, we can make significant strides in the fight against cancer. The efforts of the PCS CanCom, DOH, and other stakeholders in organizing the Philippine Cancer Summit and constructing the Philippine Cancer Center demonstrate a commitment to improving cancer care for all Filipinos.

To address the increasing cancer burden, it would do well for the government to allocate resources, train healthcare professionals, and foster collaboration among stakeholders. By working together, we can create a future where cancer is detected early, treated effectively, and survival rates are significantly improved. Let us seize this opportunity to stand united against cancer, supporting initiatives that promote early diagnosis, and ultimately, save lives.

