President’s Guest House : The Laperal Mansion

As part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s commitment to treasuring and preserving our country’s history while strengthening our diplomatic ties, a guided tour of the nation’s most historic homes was organized for Ambassadors assigned to the Philippines. The tour was a showcase of Filipino culture and is a part of the ongoing efforts of the President to restore and preserve Philippine heritage sites.

Diplomats were welcomed at the Goldenberg Mansion, a former Presidential guest house and led next door to the Teus Mansion, a 19th-century home that currently houses the Presidential Museum. Ambassadors walked through exhibits that charted the evolution of Philippine leadership–including their triumphs and pitfalls. Teus, a home with a past as colorful as its facade, now serves as a treasure trove of priceless pieces of Philippine history.

The tour continued to Bahay Ugnayan, a home that holds our current president’s “Road to Malacañang,” a fascinating insight into his milestones leading up to his return to the palace.

All three historic homes have been restored as museums, and are open to the public, free of charge.

The highlight of the tour was a surprise visit to the newly restored Laperal Mansion, the crown jewel of the group of residences.

Located in Arlegui street adjacent to Malacañan Palace, the elegant European mansion is infused with tropical touches and features fourteen meticulously designed bedrooms and two sun rooms named in honor of past presidents, all of which were done by the country’s very best artisans and designers.

The home also has three state rooms, named as homage to three figures who are cornerstones of Philippine history: Magellan, MacArthur, and Rizal. This collaborative effort has resulted in a revival of heritage, a showcase of local talent, and a celebration of foreign diplomacy.

The Laperal Mansion is set to serve as the official Presidential Guest House for foreign heads of state or government. This establishment embodies the Filipino’s brand of hospitality and His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s intent to strengthen and expand the Philippines’ relations with its partners in the international community.

Image credits: Anjul Reyes/Flickr





