PNP-ACG rounds up 131 suspected cybercriminals in 2022, 2023 ops

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) announced Thursday that it had arrested 131 individuals allegedly connected with online fraud during operations conducted in 2022 and 2023.

“Among these, 66 were captured in meticulously executed entrapment operations, while 65 were caught based on warrants of arrest,” it added.

The PNP-ACG also reported that it had filed 284 cases for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, commonly referred to as “swindling/estafa” in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Online scams represent a pervasive and evolving threat in the digital age.

Cybercriminals often target users through email, social media, or other online platforms, luring them with promises of easy money, prizes, or false information.

“One of the concerning aspects of online scams is the ability of the cybercriminals to adapt and proliferate rapidly. They often utilize fictitious accounts and identities, making them hard to be identified,” the PNP-ACG noted.

Despite these challenges, the law enforcement group is undeterred and is employing sophisticated techniques and collaborating with stakeholders to effectively trace, apprehend, and prosecute these individuals.