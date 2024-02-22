PLDT, Choco Mucho ready to show wares

IT’S PLDT and Choco Mucho’s turn to showcase their prowess as they face Galeries Tower and Nxled, respectively, in the second eliminations playdate of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City Thursday.

Despite the absence of their injured top middle Mika Reyes for the entire season, the High Speed Hitters are determined to maintain their formidable presence, especially with the addition of Majoy Baron to the team’s rotation with Dell Palomata, Jessey de Leon and Rachel Austero.

“Majoy’s [Baron] at the right place at the right time, we have an option,” said PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort, whose wards placed fifth in the conference last year. “And we have [Jessey] De Leon and [Rachel] Austero, too.”

But after ending up second-to-last in the 12-team field the last time out, there is no way to go for the Highrisers but up with former National Collegiate Athletic Association MVP Shola Alvarez and Roma Joy Doromal leading the team’s charge in their 3 p.m. encounter with the High Speed Hitters.

Last conference’s finalist, Choco Mucho, is also all geared up for its clash with Nxled at 5 p.m.

Reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, while cautious about the competition, emphasized the team’s commitment to hard work and coach Dante Alinsunurin’s guidance.

“We have no expectations because there are so many teams here,” she said. “The ball’s round, we can’t say right now how the conference will play on.”

Rondina will be backstopped by twin towers Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino.

Still, PLDT and Choco Mucho are expected to overcome their initial challenges, following the impressive performances of Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo on opening day of the conference organized by Sports Vision.

The talent-laden Angels secured a decisive victory over the Strong Group Athletics, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12, while the Crossovers clobbered the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, at the Philspors Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.

Fans can catch the action on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel—RPTV.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





