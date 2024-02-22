P&G’s Purifier of Water gives Filipino kids a chance at life

FILIPINO children deserve to live healthy lives in a safe environment. However, millions of children and infants from low-income households are not given this chance to thrive due to waterborne diseases. According to World Vision, access to clean water in the Philippines is being aggravated by the climate crisis. With an average of 20 typhoons visiting the country each year, rural and urban communities sustain significant damage to their sources of drinking water, including waterways and deep wells.

In an effort to help provide children with clean drinking water and arrest the spread of waterborne diseases in their communities, P&G, in partnership with World Vision Philippines, is distributing its Purifier of Water technology as part of its Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program. As of 2023, the organizations have been able to provide over 200 million liters of clean water to almost 50,000 Filipino children and families.

P&G’s Purifier of Water was developed by P&G scientists in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a quick and innovative way to purify dirty and unsafe water. This powdered mixture was developed utilizing technology similar to that found in municipal water systems in developed countries. One 4-gram Purifier of Water packet contains ferric sulfate, serving as a coagulant, and calcium hypochlorite, acting as a disinfectant. These ingredients can remove dirt, common waterborne bacteria and viruses, and other pollutants from 10 liters of potentially unsafe water in just 30 minutes.

Since 2012, World Vision has been distributing P&G Purifier of Water packets to households in Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur. Beneficiaries from these areas mostly live along the Agusan Marsh which also serves as their primary water source, aside from rainwater. These areas are susceptible to heavy flooding during strong typhoons, resulting in the contamination of unimproved sources of drinking water.

The CSDW Program is currently in its 12th year of providing clean drinking water to impoverished communities. P&G allocated 3.4 million Purifier of Water packets to World Vision for distribution to Manobo families living along the Agusan Marsh in Agusan del Sur and North Cotabato.