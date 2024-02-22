PAF deploys chopper to help fight 2 forest fires in Benguet

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday night announced that one of its “Super Huey” helicopter was deployed to fight two forest fires, one at Mount Camisong in Itogon, Benguet, and another in Barangay Adonot, Bokod, Benguet.

In a statement, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the aircraft was operated by the 505th Search and Rescue Group and was used in dousing the forest through heli-bucket operations.

“Performing a series of heli-bucket operations, the aircraft collected water from the Sto. Tomas Water Reservoir and Banao River,” she said.

Castillo added that Tactical Operations Group 1 under the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon of the PAF, has been coordinating with the Civil Defense Cordillera, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other local government agencies, to discuss fire suppression strategies.

“No casualties have been reported, while the BFP is still determining the cause of fire,” she added.

Also, on the same day, two helicopters from Tactical Operations Group facilitated the airlift of 210 boxes of relief supplies to areas severely affected by recent floods and landslides in the Davao Region.

“Utilizing one B-412 CUH and one UH-1H, the PAF was able to transport relief supplies to Sitio New Dahican in Barangay Old Macopa, Manay, Davao Oriental,” Castillo said.

She added that the PAF’s relief operations underscore its commitment to serving communities during times of disasters and calamities.